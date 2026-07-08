Argentina Hit With Major $300 Million Distraction Ahead of World Cup Quarterfinal

Argentina is moving on to the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after a stunning comeback victory, but the defending champions are also facing a growing distraction off the soccer field.

The Argentine Football Association, known as the AFA, is reportedly under investigation by the FBI and U.S. federal prosecutors over allegations involving possible money laundering and financial irregularities connected to its business operations in the United States.

The Yahoo Sports report emerged as Argentina continued its push for another World Cup title. Lionel Messi and his teammates advanced to the quarterfinals with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt after overcoming a three-goal deficit in the closing stages.

No criminal charges have been announced, and the reported investigation has not affected Argentina’s World Cup run. Still, the news has drawn additional attention to the federation as the national team prepares for its next match.

Argentina’s AFA Reportedly Under Investigation in the United States

According to multiple reports, U.S. investigators are looking into more than $300 million in transactions tied to the AFA’s business operations in the United States.

The AFA is led by Claudio Tapia, who has been in charge during one of Argentina’s most successful runs. The national team won the 2022 World Cup and entered the 2026 tournament as defending champions.

Argentine newspaper La Nación reported that federal investigators are reviewing commercial deals, sponsorship money and media-rights revenue connected to the federation’s U.S. operations. Witnesses have also reportedly spoken with investigators.

The U.S. investigation comes after separate legal issues in Argentina. In December 2025, Argentine authorities raided AFA headquarters and several clubs as part of a different money-laundering and tax-evasion investigation tied to the financial firm Sur Finanzas.

The investigations are separate, and no charges have been announced against the AFA in the United States.

Argentina Completes Stunning World Cup Comeback Against Egypt

The growing off-field questions came as Argentina delivered one of the most dramatic performances of the World Cup.

More than 68,000 fans packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday as Argentina faced Egypt with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

The defending champions appeared to be headed out of the tournament before scoring three goals in 13 minutes to complete a remarkable 3-2 comeback.

The deciding moment came when Lautaro Martínez slowed down on the right side of Argentina’s attack and delivered a cross into the box.

The ball traveled over Egypt defender Yasser Ibrahim and found Enzo Fernández, who headed it into the net to complete the comeback and send Argentina into the next round.

The victory kept Argentina’s hopes of winning another World Cup title alive and added another memorable chapter to the national team’s recent run of success.

Argentina entered the tournament among the favorites after winning the 2022 World Cup. The team’s 2026 run has continued that momentum, with Messi and his teammates again advancing deep into the competition.