Belgium vs Egypt Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Belgium national football team faced the Egypt national football team in their opening Group G match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday, June 15, 2026. The Belgium vs Egypt clash drew significant attention as both nations began their World Cup campaigns with different objectives.

Belgium arrived in Seattle aiming to erase memories of their disappointing group-stage exit in 2022, while Egypt entered the tournament seeking a historic first-ever victory at a World Cup finals. The atmosphere at Seattle Stadium reflected the anticipation surrounding this Belgium vs Egypt encounter, with two of the tournament’s most recognizable stars set to meet on the biggest stage.

Belgium vs Egypt Match Preview and Storylines

The buildup to Belgium vs Egypt centered around contrasting journeys to the tournament. Belgium qualified impressively, scoring 29 goals during qualification and entering the competition with high expectations under manager Rudi Garcia.

Egypt, led by Hossam Hassan, also arrived in strong form after completing the CAF qualification without a defeat. The Pharaohs hoped to make history by recording their first World Cup finals victory after seven previous appearances without a win.

One of the major talking points was the battle between Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah. Both players carried enormous responsibility for their respective teams and were expected to influence the outcome.

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Belgium suffered a defensive setback after Zeno Debast was ruled out with an injury. Charles De Ketelaere was expected to lead the attack, amid concerns about Romelu Lukaku’s fitness.

Egypt looked to experienced goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, while Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, and Omar Marmoush formed a dangerous front line.

Historically, Egypt held the edge in this fixture, winning three of the previous four meetings, including a 2–1 victory in 2022. This Belgium vs Egypt showdown offered another chapter in a surprisingly competitive international rivalry.