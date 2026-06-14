Germany vs Curaçao Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Germany national football team faced the Curaçao national football team in their opening Group E match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing together one of football’s traditional powers and one of the tournament’s biggest underdog stories.

The match took place at NRG Stadium in Houston, where Germany entered as strong favorites after arriving on a nine-match winning streak. Curaçao, meanwhile, made history by appearing in its first-ever FIFA World Cup, making this Germany vs Curaçao encounter a landmark moment for the Caribbean nation.

Germany vs Curaçao Match Context

The buildup to Germany vs Curaçao centered on the contrast between the two teams. Germany arrived as four-time world champions and ranked 10th in the FIFA rankings. After disappointing group-stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, the team looked to make a stronger start under coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Curaçao entered the tournament ranked 82nd in the world and became the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for a men’s FIFA World Cup. The team reached the finals after an unbeaten qualifying campaign and was guided by veteran coach Dick Advocaat, who became the oldest head coach in World Cup history.

This was also the first meeting between the nations in any competition.

Key Players

Germany relied on a talented squad featuring Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and Kai Havertz.

Curaçao looked toward experienced players such as Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna, Tahith Chong, and Jürgen Locadia.

With Germany seeking a winning start and Curaçao aiming to make history, this Germany vs Curaçao matchup carried major significance in Group E.