World Cup Weather: How Hot Will It Be for Brazil-Morocco at MetLife Stadium?

Heat will be a real factor when Brazil and Morocco open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where temperatures are expected to climb high into the 80s with plenty of direct sunlight.

While the Northeast heat wave has eased, players and fans should still prepare for hot, dry conditions, with bright sun and limited shade creating a challenging environment throughout much of the match.

Brazil vs. Morocco Weather Forecast at MetLife Stadium

Temperatures at MetLife Stadium are expected to reach close to 90 degrees Saturday, with no meaningful cloud cover in the forecast, according to The Sporting News. The sun will remain above the horizon for the full 90 minutes, sustaining the significant heat through both halves of the game.

The National Weather Service is projecting mid-80s temperatures at kickoff, mostly clear skies, and a near-zero chance of rain, according to Newsweek. That places this match among the warmer venues of the World Cup opening weekend, though far from the hottest.

Humidity levels are projected to be substantially lower than preceding days in a meaningful break from what forecasters described as an oppressive stretch in the New York-New Jersey region, per NJ.com. The drop in humidity makes conditions tolerable by summer standards, but heat management will still shape how both teams approach the match, especially in the opening half.

MetLife Stadium — officially renamed New York-New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup — is an open-air venue with no roof canopy, leaving players and fans fully exposed to the elements, according to NY Sports Day. FIFA protocol mandates a three-minute cooling break if the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature exceeds 32 degrees Celsius, about 90 degrees Fahrenheit, a metric that incorporates air temperature, humidity, wind, and solar radiation to evaluate physiological stress on athletes, according to AccuWeather. AccuWeather RealFeel readings are expected to ease into the 80s as the sun descends through the evening.

Brazil vs. Morocco 2026 World Cup Group C Preview

Brazil opens its World Cup campaign without its most decorated player. Neymar, 34, is nursing a grade-two calf strain and will not start Saturday, with coach Carlo Ancelotti targeting the June 20 Group C match against Haiti as a potential return window, according to beIN Sports.

Without him, Brazil leans on Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha on the wings, with Igor Thiago projected at center forward, according to RotoWire. The Seleção enters as a five-time champion, but in the throes of a 24-year title drought, the South American country’s longest since first winning the World Cup in 1950, Sports Illustrated reported.

But Morocco is not a side to be taken lightly, even by the world’s dominant national soccer power. The Atlas Lions reached the 2022 World Cup semifinals, recording the deepest run in African football history. Under new coach Mohamed Ouahbi, they enter Group C targeting an even deeper push. Captain Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Díaz, and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou anchor the squad. The Atlas Lions are missing center-back Nayef Aguerd and winger Abde Ezzalzouli due to injury, according to Sports Mole.

Brazil is favored on paper. Morocco, built on defensive organization and counter-attacking precision, is more than capable of an upset.