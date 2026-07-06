Brazil vs Norway Match Results Today: Erling Haaland Scores Twice as Norway Shock Brazil 2-1

The Brazil vs Norway match results today produced one of the biggest surprises of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Norway defeated five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Erling Haaland scored twice in the second half, while goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland delivered a match-winning performance with an early penalty save. Brazil created several chances but failed to capitalize, and a late Neymar penalty proved only a consolation. Andreas Schjelderup changed the game after coming off the bench, providing assists on both Haaland goals and helping Norway secure a famous victory.

The match results mean Brazil’s World Cup journey comes to an end, while Norway continues their remarkable run in the tournament.

Brazil vs Norway: Nyland Denies Brazil Before Haaland Delivers

The Brazil vs Norway Round of 16 clash started at a frantic pace. Patrick Berg thought he had given Norway the lead after three minutes, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Brazil was then awarded a penalty in the 11th minute after Kristoffer Ajer fouled Matheus Cunha inside the box. Following a VAR review, referee Ismail Elfath pointed to the spot. Bruno Guimarães stepped up two minutes later, but Nyland guessed correctly and produced an outstanding save to keep the score level.

The game transitioned into a tactical battle following a hydration break at the 25th minute. Vinícius Júnior tested Nyland with a powerful effort in the 40th minute, while Martin Ødegaard saw his shot blocked just before halftime as both teams went into the break locked at 0-0.

Brazil vs Norway Match Results: Haaland Scores Twice to Seal Historic Victory

Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken made a decisive tactical change by introducing Andreas Schjelderup at halftime, and the substitute transformed the match.

Alisson Becker denied Ødegaard shortly after the restart, while Gabriel Martinelli and substitute Endrick both missed opportunities for Brazil. Norway finally broke the deadlock in the 79th minute when Schjelderup floated a cross into the penalty area, and Haaland powered a header beyond Alisson.

Brazil searched desperately for an equalizer, but Norway struck again in the 90th minute. Schjelderup delivered his second assist of the evening, finding Haaland on the edge of the area. The striker calmly fired a low shot into the corner to make it 2-0 and put Norway on the brink of the quarterfinals.

Brazil vs Norway Match Results Today: Late Neymar Goal Not Enough

Norway attempted to see out the match by introducing Leo Østigård in stoppage time, but late drama followed when VAR reviewed his aerial challenge on Casemiro. The referee awarded Brazil a penalty in the 90+9th minute, and Neymar converted a minute later to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

There was no time left for another comeback as the referee blew for full-time immediately after the restart. The Brazil vs Norway Match Results Today confirmed Norway’s place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals, where they will face England, while Brazil suffered their earliest World Cup exit in decades. Haaland’s clinical brace and Nyland’s penalty save proved decisive in one of the tournament’s biggest upsets.

Key Match Moments

3′ Disallowed Goal – Norway: Patrick Berg’s early finish is ruled out for offside.

11′ VAR Review: Kristoffer Ajer’s challenge on Matheus Cunha is reviewed.

13′ Saved Penalty: Ørjan Nyland denies Bruno Guimarães from the penalty spot.

25′ Hydration Break: Play pauses because of the hot conditions.

28′ Corner – Norway: Norway wins their first corner after sustained pressure.

40′ Save – Norway: Nyland keeps out Vinícius Júnior’s left-footed effort.

42′ Blocked Shot: Martin Ødegaard’s strike is blocked by a Brazilian defender.

45+3′ Half-Time: Brazil 0-0 Norway.

46′ Substitution – Norway: Andreas Schjelderup comes on after the break.

48′ Save – Brazil: Alisson Becker denies Ødegaard.

49′ Missed Chance – Brazil: Gabriel Martinelli fails to make clean contact with Casemiro’s cross.

65′ Substitution – Brazil: Endrick enters the match.

68′ Missed Chance – Brazil: Endrick shoots wide after being played through.

70′ Hydration Break: The second cooling break is taken.

79′ Goal – Norway 1-0 Brazil: Erling Haaland heads home from Schjelderup’s cross.

85′ Corner – Brazil: Brazil earns consecutive corner kicks while seeking an equalizer.

90′ Goal – Norway 2-0 Brazil: Haaland scores his second after another assist from Schjelderup.

90+5′ Substitution – Norway: Leo Østigård replaces David Møller Wolfe.

90+9′ VAR Review: The referee reviews Østigård’s challenge on Casemiro.

90+9′ Penalty Awarded – Brazil: Brazil receives a late penalty.

90+10′ Goal – Norway 2-1 Brazil: Neymar converts from the penalty spot.

In 90+11′ full-time, Norway secured a historic 2-1 win, progressing to the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals.