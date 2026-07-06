Brazil vs Norway Player Ratings Today: Brazil’s Pain Grows as Haaland Ends World Cup Dream

Brazil bowed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a 2-1 loss to Norway in the Round of 16. Two late goals from Erling Haaland sent Norway through to the quarterfinals while ending Brazil’s World Cup campaign.

Brazil controlled possession for much of the match and created several chances, but failed to make them count. Ørjan Nyland’s outstanding goalkeeping display, including an early penalty save from Bruno Guimarães, proved decisive.

Andreas Schjelderup changed the game after coming off the bench with two assists, while Neymar scored a late penalty that was only a consolation. The Brazil vs Norway player ratings today reflect the key performances that shaped one of the tournament’s biggest upsets.

Brazil vs Norway Player Ratings Today: Haaland and Nyland Lead Norway to Historic Win

The Brazil vs Norway player ratings today show Erling Haaland as the standout performer with a 9.5 rating after scoring both goals that secured Norway’s place in the quarterfinals. The striker broke the deadlock in the 79th minute before scoring again in the 90th minute to put the result beyond doubt.

Goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland followed closely with a 9.0 rating after making six important saves and stopping Bruno Guimarães’ first-half penalty. His performance kept Norway in the match during Brazil’s strongest periods.

Andreas Schjelderup earned an 8.2 rating after coming on at half-time and providing both assists for Haaland. Martin Ødegaard received a 7.8 rating after leading Norway’s midfield and helping launch several dangerous counter-attacks.

Norway remained organized throughout the match and defended well before capitalizing on Brazil’s mistakes late in the game.

Brazil Misses Chances in World Cup Exit

The Brazil vs Norway player ratings highlight a frustrating night for Brazil despite controlling large parts of the game. Despite earning a 7.3 rating and creating several dangerous chances, Vinícius Júnior could not inspire his team to score.

Neymar came off the bench in the 67th minute and earned a 7.2 rating. He scored Brazil’s only goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time, but it was not enough to prevent elimination.

Bruno Guimarães received a 5.8 rating after missing a first-half penalty that could have changed the match. Gabriel Magalhães finished with a 6.2 rating after struggling to deal with Haaland during the closing stages.

Endrick earned a 5.7 rating after missing an important one-on-one chance as Brazil failed to make the most of its attacking opportunities.

Player Ratings Update After Full-Time

The final Brazil vs Norway player ratings underlined Norway’s efficient performance on both ends of the pitch. Haaland delivered two decisive goals, while Nyland’s penalty save and a series of key stops laid the foundation for a famous quarterfinal berth.

Brazil finished with more possession and created chances throughout the match, but Norway defended patiently and struck twice late through Haaland after excellent work from Schjelderup.

The Brazil vs Norway player ratings today place Haaland at the top after his match-winning brace, while Nyland also earned high praise for his decisive performance. Brazil’s early World Cup exit ends their campaign, while Norway advances to the quarterfinals after one of the tournament’s biggest results.