USMNT 2026 World Cup Roster: All 26 Players And Their Club Teams

The highly anticipated 2026 World Cup is here, and the United States men’s national soccer team has led headlines in the ramp-up to the biggest sporting event in the world. With a roster featuring players from some of the top leagues in Europe and across the world, the 2026 USMNT roster has big expectations on its shoulders.

The United States soccer team has disappointed in the past, but with players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, and other high-end talent, there is hope that this roster can advance further than it has over the past few iterations of the tournament.

Ahead of the team’s World Cup opener, USA vs Paraguay, here’s a look at the entire USMNT roster and the club teams for each player on the team.

Club Teams For Every Player On The 2026 United States World Cup Roster

Going by position group, here are all the clubs and leagues represented by every player on the 2026 USMNT roster, a group that is fully healthy to start the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Goalkeepers:

Chris Bradley: Chicago Fire, Major League Soccer (US)

Matt Freese: New York City FC, MLS

Matt Turner: New England Revolution, MLS

Defenders:

Max Arfsten: Columbus Crew, MLS

Sergiño Dest: PSV Eindhoven, Eredivisie (Netherlands)

Alex Freeman: Villarreal CF, La Liga, Spain

Mark McKenzie: Toulouse FC, Ligue 1, France

Tim Ream: Charlotte FC, MLS

Chris Richards: Crystal Palace, Premier League, (England)

Anontee Robinson: Fulham FC, Premier League

Miles Robinson: FC Cincinnati, MLS

Joe Scally: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bundesliga, (Germany)

Auston Trusty: Celtic FC, Scottish Premiership, Scotland

Midfielders:

Tyler Adams: AFC Bournemouth, Premier League

Sebastian Berhalter: Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS

Weston McKennie: Juventus, Serie A, (Italy)

Gio Reyna: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bundesliga

Christian Roldan: Seattle Sounders, MLS

Malik Tillman: Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga

Forwards:

Brenden Aaronson: Leeds United, Premier League

Folarin Balogun: AS Monaco, Ligue 1

Ricardo Pepi: PSV Eindhoven, Eredivisie

Christian Pulisic: AC Milan, Serie A

Tim Weah: Olympique de Marseille, Ligue 1

Haji Wright: Coventry City, Premier League (recently promoted)

Alejandro Zendejas: Club América, Liga MX (México)

USMNT Roster Based On Club Teams

In case you’re counting, the 2026 USMNT roster has two players from PSV Eindhoven in Dest and Pepi, as well as two players from Borussia Mönchengladbach in Scally and Reyna.

Overall, this group of United States players for the World Cup represents eight different professional leagues around the world. That could also include a total of ten countries if you include the Canadian Vancouver side in the MLS and the AS Monaco team in Ligue 1.

There are eight players from the MLS on this USMNT roster, which is the most compared to any other league. There are five current Premier League players, which is the second most, and the second-most on a USMNT roster ever. After that, three players each play for teams in the French and German leagues, two in the Dutch and Italian leagues, while one player each faces off for teams playing in Spain, Mexico, and Scotland, respectively.

Based on these club teams, this is the most diverse group of players on a USMNT roster.

Additionally, in what isn’t a typical fashion based on recent history for the United States, head coach Mauricio Pochettino is a native of Argentina. He previously led Chelsea FC of the Premier League in his last position, and has also been the head coach for Paris Saint-Germain in France, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton in England, and Espanyol in Spain.

USMNT World Cup Schedule Starts With USA Vs Paraguay

Now that you have a bit of context for where each player on the USMNT roster is competing, here’s the full schedule for the United States World Cup campaign.

All of the following are Group Stage games:

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, at 9 p.m. ET

June 17: USA vs Australia, Lumen Field in Seattle, 3 p.m. ET

June 25: USA vs Turkiye: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, at 10 p.m. ET

If the USMNT finishes in first, second, or is in the top eight of third-place teams across the entire tournament, they will move into the knockout round. The team’s next games will be decided based on where they finish in the group stage.

The 2026 USMNT World Cup team is expected, based on betting odds, to advance past the group stage and into the knockout round.

The team’s highest finish in modern World Cup history was in 2002, as they reached the quarterfinals, but in every other year since the first iteration of the tournament in 1930, which saw them finish in third place, they’ve either lost in the group stage or the Round of 16.

But with a talented USMNT roster, there is hope the 2026 team can get over the hump and win multiple games in the knockout stage in arguably the most anticipated World Cup in the country’s history.

Here’s more on Heavy.com’s coverage of the USMNT and the 2026 FIFA World Cup