Colombia vs Portugal Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Colombia national football team faced the Portugal national football team on Saturday night in a decisive Group K match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Colombia vs Portugal set to determine the group winner. Both nations had already secured qualification for the Round of 32 after winning enough points from their opening two matches.

However, first place in the group remained at stake as Colombia entered the contest with six points, while Portugal followed on four. The match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami was especially significant because the group winner might get a easier route in the knockout stage, making Colombia vs Portugal a key fixture in the final group matches.

Colombia vs Portugal Group K Battle

The buildup to Colombia vs Portugal centered on the race for first place in Group K. Colombia arrived in control after winning both of their opening matches, putting themselves in a strong position to finish top. A draw would be enough for the South Americans to secure first place, while Portugal needed all three points to move above Colombia in the standings.

Portugal recovered well after an opening draw by producing an impressive victory over the Uzbekistan national football team. Cristiano Ronaldo led the way with two goals, continuing his remarkable World Cup career.

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Colombia looked to experienced captain James Rodríguez and winger Luis Díaz to provide creativity and attacking quality.

Portugal was expected to field a strong lineup featuring Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, João Félix, and Ronaldo in attack.

With both teams already through to the knockout stage, this Colombia vs Portugal clash was set to decide who would advance as Group K winners while building momentum ahead of the Round of 32.

Half-Time Update

Portugal and Colombia went into the halftime break locked at 0-0 after an entertaining first half in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K clash. Colombia created the better chances, while Portugal relied on disciplined defending and quick transitions to keep the scores level.

Colombia threatened from the opening whistle. Luis Díaz beat João Cancelo down the left wing in the first minute before delivering a cross for Jhon Córdoba, whose header drifted just over the crossbar.

The South Americans continued to look dangerous, and Córdoba came close again in the 17th minute. The striker shrugged off Bruno Fernandes with a display of strength before firing a low shot that forced an important save from Diogo Costa.

Portugal’s best opportunity arrived in the 24th minute after Jhon Arias fouled Cristiano Ronaldo in a central position just outside the penalty area. Ronaldo stepped up to take the free kick, but Camilo Vargas was well positioned to make a comfortable save.

Play was briefly halted in the 30th minute for a VAR review, although the referee quickly allowed the match to continue without awarding a penalty or showing a card.

Key Match Moments

1′ Kickoff: Colombia create an immediate chance as Luis Díaz crosses for Jhon Córdoba, whose header goes just over the bar.

17′ Chance – Colombia: Jhon Córdoba powers past Bruno Fernandes before forcing a save from Diogo Costa.

24′ Free Kick – Portugal: Jhon Arias fouls Cristiano Ronaldo, but Camilo Vargas comfortably saves Ronaldo’s effort.

30′ VAR Review: Play is briefly stopped before the referee allows the match to continue.

45′ Halftime: The referee ends the first half with the score level at 0-0.

45′ Halftime Substitutions – Portugal: Roberto Martínez introduces Diogo Dalot and João Neves for João Cancelo and Rúben Neves before the second half begins.

Colombia will feel they have been the more threatening side, while Portugal head into the second half hoping their tactical changes can shift the momentum.

Full-Time Update

Colombia topped Group K after a 0-0 draw with Portugal in Miami. Both sides created chances in an intense second half, but strong defending prevailed. Late drama saw Davinson Sánchez’s stoppage-time goal ruled out, ensuring the stalemate and confirming Colombia’s first-place finish ahead of Portugal in the standings.

Key Match Moments

46′ Substitution – Portugal: Diogo Dalot and João Neves replace João Cancelo and Rúben Neves.

60′ Offside – Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo is flagged offside after missing a dangerous opportunity.

61′ Substitutions – Colombia: Richard Ríos and Luis Suárez replace Jefferson Lerma and Jhon Córdoba.

63′ Chance – Colombia: Richard Ríos fires just wide from close range moments after coming on.

65′ Goal-saving Block – Portugal: Renato Veiga denies Luis Suárez with a crucial defensive intervention.

73′ Penalty Appeal – Colombia: The referee waves away strong appeals following a crowded set-piece.

78′ Substitution – Portugal: Rafael Leão comes on to add attacking energy.

81′ Chance – Portugal: Diogo Dalot curls an effort narrowly wide after a Bruno Fernandes corner.

86′ Goal-line Clearance – Portugal: James Rodríguez’s powerful strike is cleared off the line.

90+2′ Disallowed Goal – Colombia: Davinson Sánchez finds the net, but the goal is ruled out after the officials intervene.

90+5′ Full Time: Colombia and Portugal play out a 0-0 draw. Colombia finish top of Group K with seven points, while Portugal advance as runners-up with five.