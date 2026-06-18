Colombia vs Uzbekistan Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Colombia national football team faced the Uzbekistan national football team in their opening Group K match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking a historic first-ever meeting between the two nations. The match took place at Estadio Azteca, one of football’s most iconic venues.

Colombia entered the tournament as the clear favorite, ranked 14th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Uzbekistan arrived as World Cup debutants, hoping to make history. With three valuable group-stage points at stake, Colombia vs Uzbekistan attracted significant attention from fans around the world.

Colombia vs Uzbekistan Match Context

The buildup to Colombia vs Uzbekistan centered on the contrasting experience levels of the two teams. Colombia returned to the World Cup with a squad featuring established international stars and players competing at the highest level in Europe.

Led by captain James Rodríguez and winger Luis Díaz, Colombia aimed to begin their campaign strongly and establish early control of Group K. The South American side also relied on experienced players such as Jefferson Lerma and Jhon Arias.

Uzbekistan arrived ranked 51st in the world and was making its first appearance at a FIFA World Cup. Under the guidance of Fabio Cannavaro, the team looked to frustrate opponents with a disciplined defensive structure and quick counterattacks.

Key Players

Uzbekistan depended heavily on defender Abdukodir Khusanov and striker Eldor Shomurodov, the nation’s all-time leading scorer. Creative midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullaev was also expected to play a major role.

For Colombia, Díaz remained the biggest attacking threat alongside Luis Suárez. With expectations high and World Cup pressure already building, this Colombia vs Uzbekistan clash promised an intriguing start to Group K.