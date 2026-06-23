Portugal vs Uzbekistan Player Ratings Today: Uzbekistan Collapses as Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Painful World Cup History

Portugal delivered one of the most dominant performances of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far, crushing Uzbekistan 5-0 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Cristiano Ronaldo once again stole the headlines as he scored twice and became the first male player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan player ratings today reflect Portugal’s complete control from start to finish as Roberto Martínez’s side combined attacking quality with defensive discipline. While Portugal’s stars produced another memorable night on the world stage, Uzbekistan struggled to cope with the relentless pressure. The latest Portugal vs Uzbekistan player ratings update highlights the players who shaped a historic result in Group K and those who endured a difficult evening.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Player Ratings Today: Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Five-Star Portugal

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan player ratings today place Cristiano Ronaldo at the top after a brilliant man-of-the-match display. The veteran forward earned an 8.5 rating after scoring twice and making World Cup history with another clinical performance.

João Cancelo received an 8.0 rating after creating Ronaldo’s opening goal with a precise cross. Nuno Mendes also earned an 8.0 after delivering a strong defensive display and scoring a superb direct free-kick.

Bruno Fernandes recorded a 7.5 rating after serving as Portugal’s main creative force. His vision and passing helped unlock the Uzbekistan defense throughout the match. Rafael Leão matched that score after coming off the bench and scoring a powerful goal late in the game.

Rúben Dias received a 7.0 rating after leading the defense comfortably. Vitinha, Pedro Neto, and João Félix also earned ratings of 7.0 for their contributions in attack and possession. Diogo Costa, Renato Veiga, João Neves, and Nelson Semedo completed a disciplined team performance, while Francisco Conceição received a 5.0 rating after struggling to make an impact following his introduction.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Player Ratings: Uzbekistan Overwhelmed by Pressure

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan player ratings show how difficult the night became for Uzbekistan against one of the tournament’s favorites.

Goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov received a 4.0 rating after facing relentless pressure throughout the match. Defender Abdukodir Khusanov earned a 5.0 rating but suffered the misfortune of scoring an own goal while trying to deal with Portugal’s attacking movement.

Captain Eldor Shomurodov also finished with a 5.0 rating after spending much of the match isolated in attack. Odiljon Khamrobekov received a 4.5 rating after struggling to contain Portugal’s midfield dominance and picking up a yellow card.

Husniddin Aliqulov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Otabek Shukurov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, and Umarali Rahmonaliyev all struggled to influence the match, as Portugal controlled possession and territory.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev was one of Uzbekistan’s few bright spots and earned a 5.5 rating for his efforts to drive his team forward whenever opportunities arose.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Player Ratings Update After Historic Victory

The latest Portugal vs Uzbekistan player ratings update underlines Portugal’s dominance across every area of the pitch. Ronaldo’s historic brace will grab the headlines, but Portugal also benefited from strong performances by Cancelo, Mendes, Fernandes, and Leão.

Portugal controlled possession, consistently created chances, and rarely looked vulnerable defensively. Their five-goal victory gives them an excellent start in Group K and strengthens their position ahead of the remaining group-stage matches.

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan player ratings today show the gap between the two sides on the night. Portugal combined experience and quality to produce a statement victory, while Uzbekistan struggled to cope with the pace, movement, and creativity of their opponents.