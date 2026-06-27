Who Is England’s Next World Cup Opponent? Round of 32 Matchup

England secured its place atop Group L on Saturday, defeating Panama 2-0 to clinch a Round of 32 berth at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane sealing the result in New Jersey.

The Three Lions finish the group stage with 7 points, clearing Croatia and Ghana in a table that locked in England’s top-seeded status and set up a knockout-round meeting with one of the tournament’s eight best third-placed finishers. It is the first time England has competed in a 48-team World Cup, and the expanded format means the road to the final now runs through four knockout rounds before the July 19 championship match in New Jersey.

England’s Round of 32 Opponent and Match Schedule

As Group L winners, England advances to Match 80 of the Round of 32, scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, with a noon ET kickoff, 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, in Atlanta, according to Sky Sports. The opponent comes from the pool of third-placed teams from Groups E, H, I, J, or K — the bracket slot assigned by FIFA’s pre-set structure before the tournament opened.

The realistic candidates, according to ESPN, include Ivory Coast or Ecuador from Group E, Uruguay or Saudi Arabia from Group H, Norway or Senegal from Group I, Austria or Algeria from Group J, and Colombia or DR Congo from Group K. The specific opponent cannot be confirmed until all group-stage matches conclude and FIFA finalizes the third-place standings using points, goal difference, and additional tiebreakers.

However, with the second pair of matches preparing to get underway on Saturday, England was set to face the Senegal Lions of Teranga in the Round of 32, the Sky Sports bracket showed.

Bellingham opened the scoring for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute against Panama, with Kane adding a second in the 67th. Panama, already eliminated heading into Saturday’s group stage finale, exits the tournament without a single win across three group-stage matches.

Croatia, meanwhile, held off Ghana for a 2-1 result — Petar Sučić and Nikola Vlašić scored for Croatia, Derrick Luckassen for Ghana — to finish second in Group L with 6 points, according to ESPN.

Ghana ends the group stage third with 4 points, placing the Black Stars in genuine contention to advance as one of the top eight third-placed teams in the field. Advancing would send Ghana to face the winner of Group K in the Round of 32. Sweden, Ecuador, and Bosnia and Herzegovina had already clinched third-place advancement entering the final match day, narrowing the margin for Ghana and other nations still competing for those remaining spots in the bracket, according to Fox Sports.

England’s Potential Path Through Knockout Rounds

A Round of 32 victory in Atlanta sends England to a potential round-of-16 fixture in Mexico City against the winner of the Mexico vs. Ecuador Round of 32 showdown, a game that the host Mexico side would be narrowly favored to win, on July 6, according to SportsGrid. Brazil is the projected quarterfinal obstacle, with Argentina and Lionel Messi potentially waiting in the semifinals and a Spain rematch — a repeat of Euro 2024 — as the hypothetical final. But with the possible exception of Senegal, getting through any of those projected opponents presents a significant hurdle for the England side.

England has not won a World Cup since 1966. Thomas Tuchel’s side labored through the group stage as a goalless draw with Ghana nearly complicated their bracket position. The Three Lions closed with a clean if uninspiring result Saturday.

The precise Round of 32 opponent will be confirmed by FIFA once all group-stage results are tallied and the full third-place rankings are settled.