England vs Argentina Player Ratings Today: Tuchel’s Pain Grows as Costly Mistakes End World Cup Dream

England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup journey came to a painful end after a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the semifinal. Thomas Tuchel’s side took the lead early in the second half through Anthony Gordon, but Argentina fought back with goals from Enzo Fernández and substitute Lautaro Martínez to book their place in the final. England defended well for long spells but could not stop Argentina’s late pressure.

The England vs Argentina player ratings today reflect a mixed performance from the Three Lions, with a few players impressing while others struggled in key moments. The ratings also highlight Argentina’s midfield control and clinical finishing. This update is based on GOAL’s post-match verdict and the players’ performances throughout the match.

England vs Argentina Player Ratings Today: Gordon and Spence Impress Despite Defeat

The England vs Argentina player ratings today show Djed Spence among England’s best performers with a 7/10 rating. The left-back justified his place in the starting lineup with several important sliding tackles and strong defensive displays.

Reece James also earned a 7/10 after producing a solid defensive performance before being substituted late in the game. Anthony Gordon matched that rating after scoring England’s only goal from Morgan Rogers’ cross early in the second half.

Marc Guéhi received a 6/10 rating after being targeted by repeated attacks from Argentina for much of the match. Declan Rice also earned a 6/10 for helping protect the defense, while Elliot Anderson and Jude Bellingham both received 6/10 after working hard in midfield.

Jordan Pickford finished with a 7/10 despite making several important saves, including one that denied Nico González earlier in the match. John Stones also received a 5/10 rating after losing to Lautaro Martínez on the winning goal. Harry Kane earned a 5/10 after struggling for service throughout the game.

Argentina Stars Deliver in Key Moments

The England vs Argentina player ratings underline why Argentina reached another World Cup final. Enzo Fernández earned a 7.5/10 after scoring the equalizer, shifting momentum back in Argentina’s favor.

Lionel Messi received a 7.8/10 following another influential display. His dangerous cross unsettled England’s defense and helped create the attacking pressure that led to Argentina’s comeback.

Substitute Lautaro Martínez also collected a 7.5/10 after scoring the winning goal late in the match. Leandro Paredes controlled the midfield with a 7.2/10 rating, breaking up England attacks and helping Argentina dominate possession during the closing stages.

England vs Argentina Player Ratings Update After Full-Time

The latest update reflects England’s disappointment after failing to hold on to a second-half lead. Gordon, Spence, and James were among England’s strongest performers, but defensive mistakes and a lack of attacking support for Kane proved costly.

Argentina’s experienced midfield controlled the game after falling behind, while Fernández, Messi, and Martínez produced the moments that secured a 2-1 victory.

The England vs Argentina player ratings today show the difference between the two sides in decisive moments. Argentina took their chances when they mattered most, while England’s World Cup campaign ended one step short of the final.