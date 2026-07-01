England vs DR Congo Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The England national football team faced the DR Congo national football team on Wednesday in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, marking the first-ever senior international meeting between the two nations.

England entered the knockout match after finishing top of Group L with seven points, while DR Congo qualified as one of the best third-placed teams from Group K. The match was played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a place in the Round of 16 at stake in this England vs DR Congo showdown.

England vs DR Congo Match Preview and Tournament Journey

The buildup to England vs DR Congo centered on England’s impressive group-stage campaign. Thomas Tuchel’s side defeated Croatia 4–2 and Panama 2–0 before drawing 0–0 with Ghana to finish first in Group L.

DR Congo also impressed despite finishing third in Group K. The Leopards earned four points, including a memorable 1–1 draw against the Portugal national football team and a 3–1 victory over Uzbekistan to reach the knockout stage.

According to Opta’s pre-match projections, England entered the contest as strong favorites to progress, although DR Congo had already shown they could trouble top teams on the counterattack.

Team News and Key Players

England entered the match with major concerns in defense after injuries ruled out Reece James, Tino Livramento, and Jarell Quansah. Their absences forced manager Thomas Tuchel to consider either Djed Spence or Ezri Konsa at right-back.

England again relied on Harry Kane, who entered the match with three tournament goals, alongside Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

DR Congo looked to Yoane Wissa to provide the main attacking threat, while defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe brought valuable Premier League experience to the back line. With a place in the last 16 on the line, England vs DR Congo promised to be one of the standout fixtures of the knockout round.