Mexico vs Ecuador Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Mexico national football team hosted the Ecuador national football team in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash at the Estadio Azteca on Tuesday night, with Mexico vs Ecuador marking the beginning of the knockout stage for both nations.

Mexico entered the match after winning all three Group A matches without conceding a goal, while Ecuador qualified as one of the best third-placed teams following a 2–1 victory over the German national football team. With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, the atmosphere surrounding Mexico vs Ecuador reflected the importance of the occasion.

Mexico vs Ecuador Match Preview and Team News

The buildup to Mexico vs Ecuador centered on the excellent form of both teams. Mexico arrived on an 11-match unbeaten run under Javier Aguirre and had not conceded a goal during the group stage. The defense, led by Johan Vásquez and goalkeeper Raúl Rangel, played a major role in that success.

Up front, Raúl Jiménez returned to the starting lineup after being rested in Mexico’s final group-stage victory over the Czech Republic national football team.

Ecuador entered the knockout match with a fully fit squad. Moisés Caicedo remained the key figure in midfield, while defenders Piero Hincapié and Willian Pacho anchored one of the tournament’s strongest defensive units.

Head-to-Head and What’s at Stake

Historically, Mexico held the advantage in this fixture with 15 victories from 28 meetings. Their only previous World Cup encounter ended in a 2–1 win for Mexico in 2002, although the last three meetings between the nations ended in draws.

The winner of this Mexico vs Ecuador encounter would advance to the Round of 16 to face either the England national football team or the DR Congo national football team, keeping World Cup dreams alive.

Full-Time Update

Mexico advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a commanding 2-0 victory over Ecuador at Estadio Azteca, ending a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout-stage win.

The match began one hour later than scheduled after severe thunderstorms and lightning forced officials to delay kickoff in Mexico City. Once play got underway, Mexico manager Javier Aguirre’s tactical approach proved decisive. El Tri lined up in a 5-3-2 formation, willingly conceding possession and relying on a compact defensive shape before launching quick counterattacks.

Mexico struck first in the 22nd minute when Julián Quiñones finished a rapid counterattack with a powerful shot into the top corner, leaving Ecuador’s goalkeeper with no chance.

The lead doubled in the 31st minute after Ecuador failed to clear the ball. Raúl Jiménez seized the loose possession, combined with Quiñones in a quick give-and-go move, and calmly finished to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Mexico controlled the match defensively and limited Ecuador to just seven shots, with only one effort on target.

95′ Red Card – Ecuador: Following a VAR review, defender Piero Hincapié was shown a straight red card after covering his mouth while directing confrontational remarks toward Santiago Giménez.

95′ Full Time: Mexico defeat Ecuador 2-0 to reach the Round of 16.

The victory marked Mexico’s first World Cup knockout-stage win since 1986, ending a four-decade drought. Shortly after the final whistle, Ecuador head coach Sebastián Beccacece announced his resignation.