England’s Next Game: Who Do Three Lions Play Next in World Cup Schedule?

England beat DR Congo in the World Cup round of 32, setting up a daunting round of 16 date with co-host Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The Three Lions now face Mexico’s altitude, a raucous home crowd, and an El Tri team that just ended a 40-year knockout drought, with questions still lingering about how Thomas Tuchel’s men break down a well-organized defense.

Here’s what you need to know about England’s upcoming World Cup schedule.

England will kick off against Mexico on Sunday, July 5 in Mexico City at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT — 1 a.m. Monday, July 6 in the UK — in the round of 16, 2026 World Cup Match 92 at Estadio Azteca.

The winner advances to face either Brazil or Norway in the quarterfinals on July 11 in Miami. In the United States, all games will be broadcast live on the Fox Network.

Mexico’s Historic Run Sets Up Harry Kane Showdown

Mexico earned its round of 16 bid on Tuesday, dispatching Ecuador 2-0 behind goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, according to a nine-minute span in the first half. It was El Tri’s first World Cup knockout win since beating Bulgaria in 1986, the last time Mexico hosted the tournament.

“We will be on high alert from here until Sunday,” Mexico coach Javier Aguirre, who was a player on that ’86 squad, said, according to NPR.

England, meanwhile, advanced by topping Group L, going unbeaten through a group stage that included a 4-2 win over Croatia, a scoreless draw with Ghana and a 2-0 win over Panama sealed by Bellingham and Kane. A dramatic come-from-behind win over DR Congo Wednesday, on two second-half goals by Harry Kane, in the round of 32 locked in the matchup against Mexico.

Tuchel has publicly maintained his team will keep improving as the knockout rounds progress, according to Sports Illustrated‘s coverage of England’s round of 32 tie. Tuchel has also had to navigate a right-back crisis, with Reece James and Jarell Quansah both sidelined by injury.

Mexico enters the round of 16 unbeaten and having gone the entire group stage without conceding a goal, capped by wins over South Africa, South Korea and Czechia. The perfect group record made Mexico the first team to clinch a spot in the knockout rounds. Quiñones has been the breakout star of the run, now sitting as El Tri’s second-highest World Cup scorer behind Luis “Matador” Hernández and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, who each scored four goals across their careers.

The Altitude Problem Awaiting England in Mexico City

Harry Kane arrives at Estadio Azteca as England’s all-time leading World Cup scorer with 11 goals, a mark he set during this tournament, according to the FIFA World Cup 2026 match center. Should he score against Mexico, Kane would draw level with Geoff Hurst for knockout-stage goals in England’s World Cup history, trailing only Gary Lineker.

Jude Bellingham has supplied the creative spark behind Kane for much of the tournament, and England’s set-piece routines, responsible for half the team’s group-stage goals, figure to matter again against a Mexico side built more on defensive organization than individual flair.

Estadio Azteca sits roughly 7,350 feet above sea level, a factor that has historically worn down European teams unaccustomed to the thin air. Mexico has lost there only twice since the stadium opened in 1966, and the crowd noise functions as close to a 12th man as exists in international soccer, according to reporting on Mexico’s stunning victory over Ecuador.