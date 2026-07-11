England’s Harry Kane’s Wife, Katie: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Harry Kane’s wife, Katie Goodland, has supported the England captain throughout his rise from a promising young player to one of the world’s biggest soccer stars. The childhood sweethearts have been together since they were kids, are raising four children, and now call Germany home following Kane’s move to Bayern Munich. As Kane and England prepare to take on Norway in the 2026 World Cup, here’s what you need to know.

1. Harry Kane and Katie Have Been Together Since They Were Kids

Goodland and Kane first met while attending school together and have been inseparable ever since.

The couple also shared another passion growing up — soccer. In 2005, they both attended David Beckham’s football academy in Stratford, England, where they even posed for a photo with Beckham.

Speaking to Esquire, Kane said having someone who has been with him from the beginning has made all the difference.

“We went to school together, so she’s seen my whole career,” he said. “Of course, she’s finding it a little crazy.”

The couple got engaged during a vacation in the Bahamas in July 2017 after Kane proposed on the beach.

Two years later, they tied the knot in June 2019.

“Finally got to marry my Best Friend! I love you,” Kane wrote on Instagram after the wedding.

2. Katie Goodland Is a Fitness Instructor With a Sports Background

Goodland built her own career as a fitness instructor after studying sports science.

She also played soccer growing up, giving her firsthand knowledge of the demands that come with being a professional athlete.

According to people close to the family, that shared background has helped strengthen their relationship.

“Kate loves the other WAGs, but she gets football in a way that the others don’t,” a source close to England’s players told the Daily Mail.

The source added, “Her priority is Harry and the kids. Shopping isn’t really her thing and, while she will always join in a wives’ night out, she’s not a party girl.”

3. Harry Kane and His Wife, Katie, Are Parents to Four Children

The couple has four children together: daughters Ivy and Vivienne, and sons Louis and Henry.

Their first child, Ivy, was born in January 2017. Goodland later shared details about her delivery on Instagram.

“Our beautiful hypnobirthed baby girl Ivy,” she wrote. “We had an amazing water birth with no pain relief or gas and air and Harry was an incredible birthing partner.”

Vivienne was born in August 2018, followed by Louis in December 2020 and Henry in August 2023.

The family faced a frightening moment in April 2024 when Ivy, Vivienne and Louis were involved in a car accident in Germany while Kane was in England preparing for Bayern Munich’s Champions League match against Arsenal.

According to reports, the children escaped with only minor injuries.

4. Katie Goodland Supports Harry Kane Everywhere He Plays

Whether Kane is starring for Bayern Munich or captaining England at the World Cup, Goodland is usually cheering from the stands.

The family relocated to Germany after Kane completed his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in 2023.

They now live in a hilltop home near Munich after leaving Hertfordshire.

Friends say Goodland has embraced life abroad while keeping the family’s routine as normal as possible.

“She is a lovely, loyal young woman who isn’t at all interested in fame,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She doesn’t like the high life. Her role as Harry’s support has never been more important.”

She has also become a familiar face during England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

5. Harry Kane and Katie Share a Love of Family Life and Their Dogs

Away from soccer, Kane says his favorite moments are the simple ones he spends with his wife and children.

The couple also owns two dogs, Brady and Wilson, named after NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

An associate described Kane’s lifestyle to the Daily Mail by saying family always comes first.

“Harry is the most down-to-earth footballer you could ever meet,” the associate said. “He’s so wealthy — but what he loves more than anything is to spend time with Kate and the children.”

The source added, “Harry would far rather go for a quiet walk than to a lavish restaurant for lunch.”