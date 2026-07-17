Erling Haaland, Vozinha Combine for Eye-Popping Instagram Gains From World Cup

A World Cup can turn an well-known star into a global obsession.

On the flip side, it can also introduce an unknown 40-year-old goalkeeper to millions of people almost overnight.

Erling Haaland and Vozinha exemplify these two effects at the 2026 tournament.

The pair combined to add 58,250,210 Instagram followers from June 8 through July 16, via MyBettingSites.co.uk’s tracking of more than 1,200 players at the 2026 World Cup.

Vozinha remained narrowly ahead with 29,304,711 new followers, while Haaland reached 28,945,499.

The difference stood at only 359,212 as of July 16.

Haaland’s Late Surge Nearly Erases Vozinha’s Lead

Haaland produced the largest increase during the quarterfinal and semifinal window, adding 12,532,394 followers in eight days.

His audience increased 22% to 69,589,982, more than double the 5,610,068 gained by Jude Bellingham during the same period.

The growth continued even after Bellingham scored twice in England’s 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Norway.

An ESPN Instagram post showing Haaland embracing Bellingham after the match added to the tournament’s focus on the former Borussia Dortmund teammates.

Haaland finished his first World Cup with seven goals as Norway reached the quarterfinals for the first time.

Haaland had already helped Norway eliminate Brazil in the round of 16. His Instagram post after the victory needed only three words, “Well well well”, and generated more than 25 million likes.

The Associated Press detailed how Haaland’s selfies and jokes across social media made him a pop-culture figure. The Guardian reported that his Instagram Reels generated more than 683 million views during the tournament.

Norway gained 31,235,079 followers across its full squad, finishing second among the 48 nations in the study.

Haaland’s total audience could support earnings of approximately $695,900 per sponsored post. The estimate uses a benchmark of $10 per 1,000 followers rather than a confirmed sponsorship fee.

Vozinha Turns Cape Verde Run Into Historic Following

Vozinha’s World Cup has caused a wild jump.

The Cape Verde goalkeeper began the tracking period with 31,538 followers.

By July 16, he had 29,336,249, an increase of 92,918.7%.

Cape Verde led every nation with 32,569,169 new followers, meaning Vozinha accounted for nearly 90% of his country’s gain.

His rise began with a seven-save performance in a scoreless draw against Spain in Cape Verde’s World Cup debut.

The Blue Sharks advanced from the group stage without winning a match, then pushed defending champion Argentina into extra time before losing 3-2 in the round of 32.

Vozinha repeatedly denied Lionel Messi during the elimination game. The Associated Press counted four elite saves against Messi in the final 60 minutes, including a point-blank stop and two saves on free kicks.

The attention also became personal.

Vozinha shared an Instagram post about approaching Messi after the match, saying the Argentina captain hugged him and told him that Cape Verde’s people should be proud.

The 40-year-old entered the tournament hoping his mother could see him play, and he left as one of its most recognizable figures.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo ranked third in the overall study with 11,002,134 new followers, but the closest race remained between Haaland and Vozinha, two players at opposite points of fame.

Together, they produced more than one-fifth of the 264,415,441 followers gained by all players in the study.

Haaland could still take the top spot in the final count, but Vozinha’s transformation stays the tournament’s most unlikely social media story.