France Captain Kylian Mbappé Doubts He’ll Last as Long as Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappé has made it clear that he is not thinking about playing football into his 40s, unlike Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The France captain shared his thoughts during a press conference ahead of France’s 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Iraq.

After scoring twice in France’s 3-1 win over Senegal, Mbappé was asked about the incredible longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. His response quickly caught attention across the football world. While many players dream of extending their careers for as long as possible, Kylian Mbappé said he is focused on the present rather than the distant future.

The Real Madrid star also praised both football legends while stressing that his main goal remains helping France win another FIFA World Cup rather than chasing personal milestones.

Kylian Mbappé Explains Why He Is Not Thinking About a Long Career

Speaking ahead of France’s next FIFA World Cup match, Kylian Mbappé responded with humor when asked whether he could match the longevity of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I won’t be playing football at 40 years old… you guys would have kicked me out by then!” Mbappé said with a smile.

The France captain explained that he prefers to focus on what is happening now instead of planning decades ahead. He said, “I don’t make future plans; I only think about the present moment, about enjoying the World Cup.”

The comments came shortly after Mbappé scored twice in France’s victory over Senegal. At 27 years old, he is in the prime of his career and remains one of the most important players in the FIFA World Cup. Rather than discussing how long he may continue playing, Kylian Mbappé emphasized that his attention is on helping France succeed in the tournament.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Continue to Defy Expectations

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain rare examples of players performing at the highest level well beyond the age many footballers retire. Messi is now 39, while Ronaldo is 41, yet both continue to compete on football’s biggest stage.

Kylian Mbappé acknowledged their achievements and praised their place in football history.

“Messi is the best player, along with Cristiano, that’s clear,” he said.

The France star also downplayed discussions about individual greatness. He noted that debates about who is the greatest player are often driven by media conversations rather than team objectives.

“I’m trying to help my team win another World Cup. The rest is just debate for the journalists,” Mbappé said. “What I want is to bring the trophy home.”

Their continued success in the FIFA World Cup has drawn admiration from players and fans around the world. Both Messi and Ronaldo have maintained elite standards through fitness, experience, technical quality, and mental strength.

FIFA World Cup Focus Remains France’s Main Goal

While Mbappé’s comments sparked widespread discussion online, his message remained centered on France’s FIFA World Cup ambitions. The forward has already won the tournament once with France in 2018 and helped the team reach the final in 2022.

His playing style relies heavily on speed, acceleration, and athleticism, qualities that often become harder to maintain with age. Mbappé appeared realistic about those challenges while making it clear that he is not concerned with predicting how long his career will last.

The comments quickly spread across social media after football journalist Fabrizio Romano shared them, generating millions of views and more than 100,000 likes. Fans debated player longevity and the pressures modern football stars face.

For now, Mbappé remains focused on the FIFA World Cup and France’s pursuit of another title. Whether he eventually plays into his late 30s or beyond remains unknown, but his priority is clear. The France captain wants to make the most of his peak years and help bring another FIFA World Cup trophy home.