Kylian Mbappé Makes Clear Lionel Messi Admission Amid Golden Boot Race

The race for the World Cup Golden Boot already features some of the biggest names in soccer, but Kylian Mbappé made it clear who he believes stands above the rest.

Ahead of France’s second group-stage match against Iraq, Mbappé was asked to compare himself with Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, all of whom have started the tournament strongly. Rather than turning the discussion into a debate, the France star immediately pointed to his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate, per TNT Sports.

“Lionel is the best of the four players, it’s clear,” Mbappé told The Guardian. “He is the best of the best with Cristiano [Ronaldo].

“He’s shown over 15 years he has an amazing quality. For the rest, it’s a debate for journalists and fans.”

The comments came as the Golden Boot race begins to take shape. Messi currently leads the pack after recording a hat-trick in Argentina’s opening victory over Algeria. Mbappé sits close behind after scoring twice in France’s 3-1 win over Senegal, while Kane and Haaland also found the net twice in their respective tournament debuts.

For many fans, the conversation naturally turns toward comparing the game’s biggest stars. Mbappé, however, suggested that discussion matters more to outsiders than to the players themselves.

“It’s good to debate but it’s not an issue in my head,” he said. “I just try to show what I can do and show my ability on the biggest stage.”

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Messi and Mbappe Renew a World Cup Battle

This is not the first time Messi and Mbappé have found themselves competing on the sport’s biggest stage.

Four years ago in Qatar, Mbappé captured the Golden Boot after finishing with one more goal than Messi. Argentina ultimately lifted the World Cup trophy, while Messi claimed the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player following a dramatic final against France.

Now the two stars once again sit among the early favorites to finish as the competition’s leading scorer.

Messi’s hat-trick against Algeria carried additional significance. The Argentine icon moved level with Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals, tying the all-time tournament scoring record.

Mbappé is not far behind. Thanks to his brace against Senegal, he trails the mark by only two goals.

Still, individual records do not appear to be driving the French captain.

“I knew Messi would go and score goals, he always does,” Mbappé said. “He is ahead of me but I will keep scoring to help our squad go as far as possible.

“When you score goals it helps towards breaking records, but I want to win the World Cup.”

Another Milestone Awaits Against Iraq

Mbappé enters France’s meeting with Iraq carrying momentum both on and off the field.

The Real Madrid forward recently made headlines for another candid answer during a World Cup press conference when discussing the tournament’s controversial hydration breaks. Mbappé argued that players can be “very reactionary” when evaluating rule changes because opinions often depend on whether a situation benefits their team at a given moment.

That honesty has become a recurring theme during France’s World Cup campaign, and it surfaced again when discussing Messi.

Saturday’s match against Iraq will also mark a personal achievement. Mbappé is set to earn his 100th cap for France, becoming only the 10th player in national team history to reach the milestone.

France will hope the occasion comes with another goal or two from its star forward. If it does, the race with Messi for the Golden Boot could become one of the defining storylines of the tournament.

For now, though, Mbappé has no problem acknowledging who he believes remains the standard by which every other player is measured.