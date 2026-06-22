Why Is France Vs Iraq World Cup Game Delayed? When Will It Resume?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup game between France and Iraq has been delayed due to inclement weather in the Philadelphia region, forcing the match to be delayed at halftime for the time being.

France scored a goal in the first half thanks to Kylian Mbappé, as the team currently has the lead, but the game has yet to be resumed as the weather has delayed the match from continuing.

There were reports before the France vs Iraq game that there was a possibility of rain, as fans were delayed from entering the stadium, but the bad weather didn’t come until halftime, as FIFA officials have now delayed the second half of the match.

When Will The France vs Iraq World Cup Game Resume After Weather Delay?

UPDATE 6:40 pm EST: Per Jimmy King, fans have begun returning to their seats, but the France vs Iraq game is still under weather delay.

“Fans have started returning to their seats for France and Iraq’s World Cup match in Philadelphia, but an announcement just came over the PA speakers that we’re still in a Shelter in Place weather delay. Rain has definitely let up quite a lot but we have to wait out the most recent lightning strike, however long ago that was. Hopefully back underway shortly.”

According to reports on the FOX broadcast, the France vs Iraq World Cup game is still currently delayed due to rain and inclement weather.

However, the broadcast did report the game could resume relatively shortly, as 6:30 pm EST has been given as an unofficial warm-up time, and 7 pm EST could be a potential restart time.

Fans at Philadelphia Stadium have been asked to leave their seats to seek cover, as a thunderstorm has fallen over the area, forcing the game to be delayed.

According to The Athletic, there was a flood watch before the France vs Iraq game, but by the time kickoff started, there was no weather that caused a delay.

“A Flood Watch went into effect at 2 p.m. ET, warning of heavy rain and severe storms. Lincoln Financial Field delayed gates opening due to brief rain at that time, but cleared up shortly thereafter, and the game started on time at 5 p.m.,” The Athletic staff wrote.

However, even if the weather that caused the delay moves past the city, there would still need to be at least 30 minutes before the game can be resumed.

“There would be a minimum of a 30-minute delay, a FIFA official confirmed to The Athletic, including the 15 minutes for the halftime break.”

France vs Iraq is the first game of the 2026 World Cup that has been delayed due to weather. Rain started in the first half, but it wasn’t until halftime match officials chose to delayed the game.

Per Aaron Mentkowski of The Athletic, the France vs Iraq game is officially under a Thunderstorm Warning as heavy winds are hitting Philadelphia Stadium.

“A severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the stadium. Winds of 60mph and heavy rain.”

France And Iraq World Cup Form

France came into the game against Iraq atop Group I after a 3-1 win over Senegal that saw Mbappe score two goals. The French national team is one of the top favorites to win the World Cup, and the squad’s hot start to the tournament reflected that.

While the team had a slow start against Iraq, a match they were expected to win easily, the 1-0 lead at halftime before the delay came as a bit of a surprise. Still, with one of the best group of players in the World Cup, France is expected to win Group I and advance to the knockout round.

Iraq entered the game against France after a 4-1 loss to Norway to begin the tournament. The Iraq national team is not favored to advance past the group stage, but is so far putting up a good fight against the 2018 World Cup champions.

If the weather clears up soon, the France vs Iraq World Cup game is expected to resume after the delay.