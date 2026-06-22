Iraq World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players And Their Clubs

Following their 4-1 loss to Norway, Iraq are back in action on Monday against World Cup favorites France. It’s going to be a tough matchup, but anything can happen in the tournament.

The Lions of Mesopotamia don’t have the same amount of talent to match against France, but they are not going to give them an easy win. They will savor their first World Cup appearance since 1986.

But before a must-win match, let’s look at Iraq’s World Cup squad and the clubs their 26 players represent as professionals.

Clubs and Leagues of 2026 FIFA World Cup Iraq Squad

Here is Iraq’s World Cup squad, along with the respective clubs the players are signed to, as well as the leagues their clubs are under.

Goalkeepers

Fahad Talib (Al-Talaba | Iraq Stars League)

Jalal Hassan (Al-Zawraa | Iraq Stars League)

Ahmed Basil (Al-Shorta | Iraq Stars League)

Defenders

Rebin Sulaka (Port FC | Thai League)

Hussein Ali (Pogon Szczecin | Polish Ekstraklasa)

Zaid Tahseen (Pakhtakor | Uzbekistan Super League)

Akam Hashim (Al-Zawraa | Iraq Stars League)

Munaf Younis (Al-Shorta | Iraq Stars League)

Ahmed Maknzi (Al-Karma | Iraq Stars League)

Merchas Doski (Viktoria Plzen | Czech First League)

Mustafa Sadoon (Al-Shorta | Iraq Stars League)

Frans Putros (Persib | Indonesian Super League)

Midfielders

Youssef Amyn (AEK Larnaca | Cypriot First Division)

Ibrahim Bayesh (Al-Dhafra | UAE Pro League)

Ahmed Qasem (Nashville SC | Major League Soccer)

Zidane Iqbal (FC Utrecht | Dutch Eredivisie)

Amir Al-Ammari (Cracovia | Polish Ekstraklasa)

Ali Jasim (Al-Najma | Saudi Pro League, on loan from Como 1907 | Italian Serie A)

Kevin Yakob (AGF | Danish Superliga)

Aimar Sher (Sarpsborg | Norwegian Eliteserien)

Marko Farji (Venezia FC | Italian Serie B)

Zaid Ismail (Al-Talaba | Iraq Stars League)

Forwards

Ali Al-Hamadi (Ipswich Town | EFL Championship in England)

Mohanad Ali (Dibba FC | UAE Pro League)

Ali Yousif (Al-Talaba | Iraq Stars League)

Aymen Hussein (Al-Karma | Iraq Stars League)

Who Are Iraq’s Manager and Captain?

Graham Arnold has been in charge of Iraq since 2025. He previously managed his home country of Australia twice, from 2006 to 2007 and from 2018 to 2024. He also had stints as manager for Central Coast Mariners and Sydney FC in the A-League and Vegalta Sendai in the Japanese J League.

On the other hand, Iraq’s captain is Jalal Hassan. The goalkeeper has had the armband since 2023. He has led his nation to their first trophy in 35 years back in 2023 when they won the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Iraq’s Next World Cup Match

After taking on France, Iraq’s next and final group stage match will be against Senegal on June 26 at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada. It has a scheduled kick-off time of 3:00 p.m. EST.