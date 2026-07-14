France vs Spain: William Saliba Injury Leaves Les Bleus Facing Major World Cup Blow

France’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign suffered a huge setback during the France vs Spain semi-final after William Saliba was forced off with a back injury in the first half. The Arsenal defender left the pitch in the 30th minute after going down in pain following a challenge. France had already fallen behind after Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty in the 22nd minute, leaving Didier Deschamps’ side with a difficult task.

Maxence Lacroix replaced Saliba in central defence as Les Bleus tried to recover from both the injury and the early deficit. The unexpected substitution changed the flow of the France vs Spain clash and handed Spain another advantage in one of the biggest games of the tournament. France now face a major test as they chase a place in the FIFA World Cup final.

William Saliba Injury Forces Early France Change

William Saliba started alongside Dayot Upamecano at the heart of France’s defence in the France vs Spain semi-final but was unable to continue after suffering a back injury. Medical staff treated the 25-year-old on the field after he pointed to his lower back and showed clear signs of discomfort.

After several minutes of treatment, Saliba walked off and Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix came on in his place. The substitution arrived at a difficult moment for France, who were already trailing Spain in the World Cup semi-final.

Saliba has dealt with back pain for several months. The defender carried the problem through Arsenal’s Premier League and UEFA Champions League campaign before joining France for the World Cup. France’s medical team carefully regulated his workload during the tournament, while Saliba admitted he had been “gritting his teeth” to continue playing.

France vs Spain Turns After Early Spanish Goal

The France vs Spain semi-final changed in the 22nd minute when Spain won a penalty after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal inside the box. Mikel Oyarzabal calmly converted from the spot to give Spain the lead.

Before this match, France had not fallen behind at any stage of the tournament. They had also conceded only two goals in six matches, with Saliba and Upamecano playing key roles in that defensive record.

The injury forced Didier Deschamps to reorganize his defence while trying to find a way back into the game. Lacroix, who had impressed during his limited appearances earlier in the tournament, suddenly found himself playing in one of the biggest matches of his career against Spain’s dangerous attack led by Yamal and Oyarzabal.

France vs Spain: Les Bleus Face Huge Test After William Saliba Injury

The William Saliba injury could have a major impact on France if it keeps the defender out beyond the France vs Spain semi-final. He missed some training sessions during the tournament and was rested for France’s final group-stage match against Norway before returning for the knockout rounds, including the quarter-final victory over Morocco.

His partnership with Upamecano has been one of France’s biggest strengths throughout the World Cup. Losing him during such an important match placed even more pressure on the rest of the squad.

Attention now turns to France’s response as Kylian Mbappé and the attack look to overturn Spain’s advantage. Deschamps will also hope Saliba’s injury is not serious enough to rule him out of any possible final if France complete a comeback.

The France vs Spain semi-final remains alive, but Saliba’s early exit has given Spain an important advantage as the match continues.