Germany vs Ivory Coast Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Germany national football team faced the Ivory Coast national football team in a crucial Group E match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both teams entered Matchday 2 with three points after winning their opening fixtures, making this a significant contest in the race for a place in the knockout stage.

Germany arrived full of confidence after a commanding 7-1 victory over Curaçao, while the Ivory Coast secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Ecuador thanks to a late goal. With qualification to the Round of 32 potentially on the line, the Germany vs Ivory Coast showdown carried major importance at Toronto Stadium.

Germany vs. the Ivory Coast: Team News and Tactical Battle

The buildup to Germany vs Ivory Coast focused on contrasting styles. Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann named an unchanged lineup following his side’s dominant opening performance. The Germans relied on creativity from Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, and Florian Wirtz to control possession and create chances.

Ivory Coast adopted a more compact shape designed to frustrate Germany in central areas. The African team sought a swift counterattack with Amad Diallo and Ange-Yoan Bonny, while midfielders Franck Kessié and Ibrahim Sangaré focused on disrupting Germany’s tempo.

Key Players and Match Storylines

One notable storyline involved Elye Wahi, who was available on the bench after resolving travel issues ahead of the tournament.

Germany relied on Manuel Neuer’s experience and the attacking threat of Musiala, Wirtz, and Leroy Sané. Ivory Coast looked to their strong defensive unit led by Odilon Kossounou and Emmanuel Agbadou.

The match also marked the first competitive meeting between the two nations, adding another layer of intrigue to this important World Cup clash.