Germany World Cup History: All-Time Wins, Record, Top Goal Scorers

The World Cup history for Germany is extremely successful, as the national team has won the competition four times in the past, tied for the second-most of all-time with Italy, and only trailing behind Brazil. Though this German national team isn’t one of the top favorites to win the 2026 tournament, the country has a past of massive triumph at the competition, and is expected to have another strong showing this year, which would only add to an already fruitful Germany World Cup history.

As the 2026 German national team continues its run at the World Cup, here’s a look at the country’s previous history at the tournament, including wins, all-time record, top goal scorers, and more.

Germany World Cup History: How Many Wins Do They Have?

Unlike some other nations, Germany’s World Cup history is not straightforward, as the country has competed at the tournament under a few different flags and names.

In the national team’s first two World Cup appearances in 1934 and 1938, it competed under the Third Reich flag, finishing third place in 1934 and losing in the first round in 1938, when the tournament was still in a single-elimination style.

Germany was banned from the World Cup in 1950, but in 1954, then competing as West Germany, the national team went on to win the competition, winning five of six games and beating Hungary in the Final.

From that point on, Germany’s World Cup history has only seen more success, as the team has qualified for every iteration of the tournament since. The nation finished fourth in 1958, lost in the quarter-finals in 1962, lost in the Final in 1966 to England, finished third in 1970, before then winning the World Cup for a second time in 1974.

The German national team then lost in the quarter-finals the next time around, followed by two runners-up finishes in 1982 and 1986, before then winning the World Cup again in 1990, the last time the team was known as West Germany.

The squad lost in the quarterfinals in 1994 and 1998, ended as runners-up in 2002, had two more third-place finishes in 2006 and 2014, but once again finished victorious in 2014 over Argentina for the German national team’s fourth and last World Cup win.

Since then, however, Germany has lost in the group stage in 2018 and 2022, but is expected to easily advance through to the knockout rounds in the 2026 tournament and continue its strong World Cup history from the past.

As mentioned, Germany is tied with Italy for the second-most World Cup wins (4), sitting only behind Brazil (5) for the most ever. The national team has made more World Cup Finals than any other squad (8), and is second in total tournament appearances (21) and total quarter-finals appearances (17).

Germany All-Time Record And Top Goal Scorers

The all-time Germany World Cup record includes 69 wins, 21 draws, and 23 losses, with 239 goals for and only 131 goals against. Along with sitting behind the Brazilian national team in several other records, Germany’s +108 goal differential is second all-time to the Seleçao at the tournament.

In terms of Germany’s all-time World Cup goal scorers, Miroslav Klose leads the nation and entire tournament history with 16 total goals. Most recently, Argentina’s Lionel Messi tied the record, and has a great chance of beating it this year.

Behind close, Gerd Muller is second with 14 World Cup goals, Jurgen Klinsmann is third with 13 goals, Helmut Rahn and Thomas Muller are tied for fourth with ten goals, followed by several other all-time Germany national team players on the list scoring more than five at the tournament.

In terms of all-time appearances for the Germany national team at the World Cup, Lothar Matthaus leads that list with 25, while Klose is second with 24, Uwe Seeler third with 21 caps, and Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger each have 20.

Regardling best moments from the Germany World Cup history, along with the national team’s wins in 1950, 1974, 1990, and 2014, perhaps the squad’s most famous recent moment came in 2014 against Brazil in the semifinal, beating the host nation a record 7-1. Lahm’s opening goal of the 2006 World Cup, and Klose setting the goal record in 2014 are also notable, but no moment can match the 1954 ‘Miracle of Bern‘ to beat Hungary in the Final in dramatic fashion.

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While Germany has a strong World Cup history, the past few tournaments have been disappointing for the squad. But now, at the 2026 competition, there’s hope this national team can bring the country back to some of that glory from the previous century.

Germany’s World Cup run continues against the Ivory Coast in the group stage, and win would secure a spot in the knockout rounds.