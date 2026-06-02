Ghana Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghana has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the fifth time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Ghana’s best performance at the FIFA World Cup came in 2010. The Black Stars enjoyed a historic run to the quarter-finals in South Africa, where they were eliminated following a dramatic penalty shootout against Uruguay.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz announced the full squad earlier today. The captain of the team is Jordan Ayew. The 34-year-old Leicester City forward is also the all-time leader in caps for Ghana with 133. Another key player in the squad is defensive midfielder Thomas Partey. His style of play will have a big impact on the team during the World Cup. Other important players are Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta BC), and Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club). Ghana is missing Mohammed Kudus. The midfielder is normally an important part of the squad, but is injured and has not recovered in time to be included. Also, Alexander Djiku got injured and was left out of the squad.

Full Squad Ghana For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare (Accra Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Anang (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Derrick Luckassen (Pafos), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Marvin Senaya (Auxerre), Alidu Seidu (Rennes), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Jonas Adjetey (VfL Wolfsburg), Kojo Oppong Peprah (OGC Nice)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Villarreal), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atlanta BC), Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo), Augustine Boakye (Saint-Etienne), Caleb Yirenkyi (FC Nordsjaelland), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Elisha Owusu (Auxerre)

Forwards: Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah), Ernest Nuamah (Lyon), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City), Prince Kwabena Adu (Viktoria Plzen), Iñaki Williams (Athlétic Club), Jordan Ayew (Leicester City)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghana had to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a group with Madagascar, Mali, Chad, Comoros, and the Central African Republic. Only the group winner got a direct ticket to the World Cup. Ghana’s start wasn’t very convincing. After a late winner at home against Madagascar, Ghana dropped three points against Comoros. The bad start was ultimately no indication of how the rest of the qualifiers would go. Ghana put together four consecutive wins with a big role for captain Jordan Ayew, scoring five goals, including a hat-trick. On September 4, 2025, Ghana dropped points in N’Djamena against Chad.

Play

This was the final time Ghana dropped points in the group. The Black Stars ended their qualification campaign with three consecutive wins, securing their World Cup spot at home on October 12, 2025, with a 1-0 victory over the Comoros thanks to a goal from Mohammed Kudus. With six points ahead of runner-up Madagascar, Ghana clearly won the group and secured its ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Captain Jordan Ayew was the lead goal scorer for Ghana during the qualifiers with seven goals.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghana will play its matches in Group L. The Black Stars open their World Cup on June 17 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where they will take on Panama. Six days later, they take on one-time champion England in Foxborough, Massachusetts. For their final group stage match, they travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to take on Croatia on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Ghana Schedule