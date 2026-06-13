World Cup Weather: How Will New England Weather Affect Haiti-Scotland?

Weather should be one less concern for Haiti and Scotland when they meet Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, where falling temperatures, low humidity and clear skies are expected to create favorable playing conditions for the FIFA World Cup Group C match.

After a hot afternoon across Massachusetts, conditions are forecast to improve significantly by kickoff, giving both teams a cool, dry environment that should give fans a fast-paced, well-played match.

Scotland vs. Haiti Weather Forecast: Gillette Stadium Conditions

By match time, the National Weather Service forecast for Foxborough shows temperatures settling into the low-to-mid 60s Fahrenheit with light northwest winds and no precipitation expected. Skies are projected to be mostly clear, giving both squads a dry, comfortable surface throughout 90 minutes.

The light wind component could have an effect on Scotland’s set-piece specialists. Manager Steve Clarke figures to lean heavily on Scott McTominay’s delivery and John McGinn’s range of passing, and neither will face meaningful wind interference at kickoff, according to the WeatherForYou local Gillette Stadium forecast.

Humidity levels drop alongside the temperature after sunset, removing what would have been a significant physical burden for Haiti’s compact defensive block in the afternoon heat. The Caribbean nation’s 4-4-2 shape demands sustained tracking runs and organized pressing, energy that would evaporate quickly under the 90-degree conditions present at many other World Cup stadiums.

For Scotland, who enter as heavy favorites after posting back-to-back 4-0 and 4-1 victories in warm-up friendlies, the cool New England evening supports the high-tempo possession game Clarke demands of his squad. Cooler temperatures reward technical play and sustained pressing, both areas where Scotland hold a clear edge over the Haitian side.

The pitch at Gillette Stadium, home ground of the NFL’s New England Patriots and New England Revolution of MLS, is a natural grass surface. Evening dew is possible in the mid-60s range, which can quicken the ball slightly and reward teams playing at pace. In other words, advantage — Scotland.

No lightning risk or precipitation of any kind is in the forecast for Foxborough Saturday night, leaving conditions as close to neutral as a June evening in Massachusetts allows.

Haiti vs. Scotland World Cup Match Preview

Two nations with long layoffs from the global stage meet tonight in what looks like a competitive mismatch on paper. Scotland are making their first World Cup appearance in 28 years, according to ESPN, while Haiti return to the tournament for the first time in 52 years.

Scotland enter ranked 40 places above Haiti, who sit 83rd in the global rankings. Clarke’s side are substantial favorites, with their key weapon running through Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, who has scored 15 international goals, 14 of them in his last 33 appearances, according to WhoScored.

Haiti manager Sebastien Migne has a fully fit squad available for the opener. The Grenadiers will rely on the Premier League experience of Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor and Wolves midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to disrupt Scotland’s rhythm, with record scorer Duckens Nazon leading the line alongside Isidor up front.

Group C also features five-time world champions Brazil and recently crowned AFCON winners Morocco, making this opener a near-must-win for both sides. Scotland drew Brazil and Morocco in their only previous group alongside those nations — their 1998 France campaign — and were eliminated without advancing past the group stage.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET Saturday.