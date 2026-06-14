Haiti vs Scotland Results Today: World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Haiti vs Scotland marked one of the most anticipated opening matches in Group C as both nations returned to the FIFA World Cup after lengthy absences. The Haiti vs Scotland clash took place at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, with both teams knowing that three points could prove crucial in a group that also includes the Brazil and Morocco national football teams.

Scotland entered the tournament as the favorite based on recent form and qualifying results, while Haiti looked to continue its rise on the international stage. With knockout-round ambitions on the line, the atmosphere surrounding this Haiti vs Scotland encounter reflected the importance of the occasion.

Haiti vs Scotland: Historic Return to the World Cup

The match represented a landmark moment for both countries. Scotland’s national football team appeared in its first World Cup match since 1998, ending a 28-year wait to return to football’s biggest tournament.

For the Haitian national football team, the occasion was even more significant. Haiti returned to the World Cup for the first time since 1974, ending a 52-year absence from the global stage.

Adding to the significance, this was the first-ever senior international meeting between the two nations. With Brazil and Morocco expected to challenge for qualification spots, both teams viewed this opening fixture as a key opportunity to gain an early advantage in Group C.

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Scotland arrived with strong momentum after topping their qualifying group. Manager Steve Clarke relied on experienced leaders, including Andy Robertson, John McGinn, and Scott McTominay. The Scots also impressed in warm-up matches, recording victories over Bolivia and Curaçao.

Haiti entered the tournament under coach Sébastien Migné. Much of their attacking threat centered on Duckens Nazon, who finished as one of the top scorers during CONCACAF qualifying.

The Haiti vs Scotland matchup was viewed as one of the most important opening games in Group C, with both sides aiming to take a major step toward the knockout stage. The outcome of Haiti vs Scotland could have a significant impact on the group standings moving forward.