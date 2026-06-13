Brazil vs Morocco Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Brazil vs Morocco took center stage on Saturday as two of the world’s top-ranked national teams met in a highly anticipated Group C opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Brazil vs Morocco clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, attracted global attention as both nations began their quest for a place in the knockout rounds.

Brazil entered the tournament as one of the favorites despite the absence of Neymar, while Morocco arrived determined to build on their growing reputation as one of international football’s most dangerous teams. With valuable points at stake from the opening whistle, the atmosphere surrounding this Brazil vs Morocco encounter reflected the significance of the occasion.

Brazil vs Morocco: World Cup Opener Brings High Expectations

The Brazilian national football team began the tournament carrying impressive momentum and a strong record in World Cup opening matches. The five-time world champions entered the game unbeaten in their previous 20 World Cup openers, recording 17 wins and three draws during that stretch.

However, Brazil faced a major challenge due to Neymar’s injury. That placed additional responsibility on attacking stars Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo to provide creativity and goals.

The Morocco national football team entered the tournament ranked among the world’s elite and continued to earn respect after several strong international performances in recent years. Under coach Mohamed Ouahbi, Morocco sought to start their campaign with a statement result against one of football’s traditional powers.

Historically, the nations had met only a handful of times. Brazil won the first two meetings, including a World Cup group-stage encounter in 1998, but Morocco claimed a memorable 2-1 victory in a friendly in 2023.

Key Storylines and Match Outlook

The Brazil vs Morocco matchup was notable for featuring the only group-stage game of the 2026 World Cup between two nations currently ranked inside FIFA’s top 10.

Pre-match projections heavily favored Brazil. Statistical models gave the South Americans a 57.7 percent chance of victory, while Morocco’s chances were estimated at 18.8 percent, with a draw at 23.5 percent.

Even so, Morocco’s recent progress and defensive organization suggested Brazil would face a difficult challenge. With both teams eager to make a strong start in Group C, Brazil vs Morocco promised to be one of the standout matches of the tournament’s opening round.