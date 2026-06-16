How to Watch Argentina vs Algeria Live Today: FIFA World Cup Preview, Stats, Team News

The Argentina vs Algeria match today is one of the most highly anticipated games of the opening week of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Defending champions Argentina begin their title defense against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM local time (CT).

The Group J clash brings together Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Algeria, returning to the World Cup for the first time in 12 years. With global interest at a high level, fans around the world are searching for Argentina vs Algeria live stream options, team news, and match details.

The game also carries historic significance as Messi prepares to make his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, a milestone no player has achieved before.

Argentina vs Algeria Live Today Team News as Messi Makes History

Argentina enters the tournament as the reigning world champion and one of the favorites to lift the trophy again. Manager Lionel Scaloni will hope his side starts strongly after the team’s surprise defeat to Saudi Arabia in its opening match of the 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi is set to break new ground by becoming the first player to participate in six FIFA World Cup finals. Argentina also arrives in strong form after winning all four of its international friendlies in 2026. The team kept clean sheets in three of those matches, including a 3-0 victory over Iceland.

Algeria returns to the global stage after missing the last three World Cups. Under manager Vladimir Petković, the Desert Foxes topped their African qualifying group and recently recorded a 1-0 friendly win over the Netherlands. That result showed Algeria can compete against top international teams ahead of today’s Argentina vs Algeria match.

Argentina vs Algeria Stats, Prediction, and Head-to-Head Record

The Argentina vs Algeria stats favor the South American champions. Argentina has won its last six World Cup matches against African opponents and enters the tournament with momentum from a strong run of results.

The two countries have only encountered each other once before. That match came in a friendly on June 5, 2007, at Camp Nou in Barcelona. Argentina won 4-3 in an entertaining contest that featured Messi’s first international brace.

Leading analysts’ prediction for Argentina vs Algeria favors Argentina significantly. The Opta Supercomputer estimates Argentina’s chances of winning at 69.3 percent. Algeria’s likelihood of victory is 10.9 percent, and the chances of a draw stand at 19.8 percent.

Major sportsbooks favor Argentina as the top choice. DraftKings Sportsbook shows Argentina at -255, Algeria at +850, and the draw at +360. Most predictions anticipate a low-scoring game, often favoring a 1-0 or 2-0 win for Argentina.

Argentina vs Algeria Live Stream, TV Channels

Fans looking for an Argentina vs Algeria live stream have several viewing options worldwide. In the United States, the match will air on FOX in English, while Telemundo and Peacock will provide Spanish-language coverage. Canadian viewers can watch through CTV and TSN.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be shown live on ITV1 and streamed through ITVX. Viewers in France will be able to watch the event on TF1, with ARD and ZDF providing coverage for audiences in Germany.

SuperSport and New World TV will broadcast the match across Africa, with BeIN Sports serving North African audiences. In India, fans can stream the game on Zee5, while Australian viewers can watch on SBS.

Argentina vs Algeria live today will not only launch Group J but could also provide another memorable chapter in Messi’s remarkable World Cup career.