How to Watch Australia vs Türkiye Live Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview, Stats, Team News

Australia vs Türkiye live today marks the opening match for both nations in Group D at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The game takes place at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, with kickoff scheduled for 04:00 UTC on Sunday, June 14, which is 9:00 PM local time on Saturday, June 13.

Australia enters the tournament looking to overcome a difficult World Cup trend after losing five of its last six opening matches. Türkiye arrives with growing confidence after ending a 24-year absence from the competition.

Australia vs Türkiye Live Today Team News and Match Preview

Australia vs Türkiye live today presents a clash between two very different football styles. Türkiye returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2002, when the team finished third. Head coach Vincenzo Montella leads a talented squad featuring Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, Juventus attacker Kenan Yıldız, and Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

The Australia vs Türkiye team news story centers on the Socceroos’ disciplined approach under manager Tony Popovic. Australia is expected to rely on its familiar 3-4-2-1 system built around defender Harry Souttar. The team focuses on defensive organization, physical play, and dangerous set pieces.

Australia heads into the Australia vs Türkiye match after beating Cameroon 1-0 and drawing 1-1 with Switzerland in June warm-up matches. Türkiye secured its World Cup place through playoff victories over Romania and Kosovo, winning both matches 1-0.

Australia vs Türkiye Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Australia vs Türkiye stats show that there is very little history between the two nations. They have met only twice, with both matches taking place in international friendlies in May 2004.

Türkiye won the first meeting 3-1 on May 21, 2004, before following it with a 1-0 victory three days later. As a result, the Australia vs Türkiye head-to-head record remains completely in Türkiye’s favor.

Advanced Opta projections also favor the European side. The Australia vs Türkiye prediction numbers give Türkiye a 56.4 percent chance of victory. The probability of a draw stands at 25.1 percent, while Australia has an 18.5 percent chance of winning.

Bookmakers also favor Türkiye entering the Australia vs Türkiye match today. Current odds list Türkiye at -145, Australia at +420, and the draw at +270. Betting markets expect a low-scoring contest, with Under 2.5 goals favored. Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Kenan Yıldız, and Arda Güler lead the anytime goalscorer markets.

Australia vs Türkiye Live Stream, TV Channel and Ticket Information

Fans looking for the Australia vs Türkiye live stream can watch it on official broadcasters worldwide. In Australia, coverage will air on SBS and SBS On Demand. Viewers in the United States can watch on FS1 and Telemundo, while Canadian viewers can follow the match through CTV and TSN.

In the United Kingdom, live coverage of Australia vs Türkiye will be available on ITV1 and ITVX. Turkish viewers can watch on TRT 1. Across South America, the match will air on DirecTV Sports. Fans in Sub-Saharan Africa can watch through SuperSport, while viewers in North Africa can tune in via beIN Sports. Coverage in Asia includes broadcasters such as CCTV in China and SonyLIV in India.

Australia vs Türkiye today also offers one of the more affordable opportunities for supporters attending the FIFA World Cup in Vancouver. As Match 6 of the tournament, tickets remain available through FIFA’s official ticketing and hospitality platforms for fans wishing to watch the game live at BC Place.