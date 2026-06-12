How to Watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Today: FIFA World Cup Preview, Stats, Odds, Team News

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live today marks the start of Group B action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match takes place on Friday, June 12, at Toronto Stadium, also known as BMO Field, in Ontario. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT and 7:00 p.m. GMT.

For Canada, the game represents a major opportunity to begin its home World Cup with a positive result after difficult experiences in previous tournaments. Bosnia and Herzegovina also enters the competition with high hopes, making only its second appearance on football’s biggest stage.

With challenging group matches still to come against Switzerland and Qatar, both teams know that a strong start could be key in the race for a place in the knockout rounds.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Team News and Match Preview

Canada arrives at the tournament carrying momentum from its preparation matches. Under manager Jesse Marsch, the team remained unbeaten in its warm-up games and has developed an aggressive style built around high pressing and quick transitions.

The hosts are expected to rely heavily on striker Jonathan David, who remains one of the team’s main attacking threats. Marsch has frequently used a 4-2-3-1 formation that focuses on winning possession high up the field and creating chances through fast attacking moves.

Canada also carries the pressure of history. The nation has played six matches across the 1986 and 2022 World Cups and has yet to record a victory. Playing at home gives the Canadians a chance to change that record in front of their own supporters.

Bosnia and Herzegovina enters the tournament after successfully navigating the European qualifying play-offs. Veteran forward Edin Džeko continues to lead the squad and provides experience in key moments. The Bosnians often rely on a compact defensive shape and physical play, aiming to stay organized before taking advantage of opportunities later in matches.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Stats, Head-to-Head and Odds

The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match will be the first senior international meeting between the two nations. There is no previous head-to-head record between the sides, making this a completely new World Cup matchup.

Recent statistics highlight the different strengths of each team. Nine of Canada’s last ten matches finished with fewer than 2.5 total goals. Only two of Canada’s previous 11 games saw both teams score.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has shown a tendency to finish matches strongly. Eight of the team’s last ten goals have come after halftime, showing its ability to stay patient and capitalize on late opportunities.

Pre-match probability models favor the host nation. Canada enters the game with a 52.6 percent chance of victory. The probability of a draw stands at 26.6 percent, while Bosnia and Herzegovina has a 20.8 percent chance of winning.

How to Watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Today

Fans looking for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live today can watch the match through several broadcasters around the world. In Canada, coverage will be available on CTV, TSN, and RDS. Viewers in the United States can watch on Fox for English-language coverage and Telemundo for Spanish-language broadcasts.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be shown on BBC One and ITV. Irish viewers can follow the action through RTE and Virgin Media.

Across Africa, SuperSport holds the main broadcast rights through DStv. Additional viewing options are available through the SportyTV website and SportyTV YouTube channel.

BeIN Sports will carry the match across the Middle East and parts of Asia through its network of channels. Viewers in the Indian subcontinent can watch live at 12:30 a.m. IST on Saturday, while fans in Australia can follow the match at 5:00 a.m. AEST.

Official ticket allocations for the match have sold out through primary tournament sales channels. Supporters still seeking access to Toronto Stadium are advised to use authorized hospitality packages or verified resale marketplaces to ensure valid entry for the opening Group B fixture.