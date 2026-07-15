England vs Argentina Live Today Could Break Hearts as World Cup Final Dream Hangs in the Balance

England vs Argentina live today brings one of football’s greatest rivalries back to the FIFA World Cup stage with a place in the final on the line. England and defending champions Argentina meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, July 15, at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in Atlanta, Georgia.

Thomas Tuchel’s side reached the last four after beating Norway in extra time, while Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 after extra time to continue its title defense. Fans searching for England vs Argentina live today will watch two of the world’s strongest teams battle for a place in the World Cup final.

The winner will take one step toward lifting football’s biggest trophy in a match expected to attract millions of viewers worldwide.

England vs Argentina Live Today Lineup and Team News

The England vs Argentina lineup features some of the biggest names in world football. England reached the semifinal after coming from behind to beat Norway in extra time, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice. Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to rely on captain Harry Kane to lead the attack.

Argentina arrives after defeating Switzerland 3-1 in another extra-time contest. Coach Lionel Scaloni will look to Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez to lead the attack. The match also marks the first time Messi will face England in an international match, adding another chapter to this famous rivalry.

England vs Argentina Stats, Prediction, and Head-to-Head Record

The England vs Argentina stats show how close this rivalry has been over the years. This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two nations and their first competitive meeting since 2002.

The England vs Argentina head-to-head record in the World Cup gives England a narrow 3-2 advantage from five previous meetings. Across all 14 international matches, England has six wins, Argentina has three, and five have ended in draws.

The rivalry includes unforgettable moments such as Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal in 1986 and David Beckham’s winning penalty in 2002. The England vs Argentina prediction remains difficult because both teams have reached the semifinal after winning hard-fought extra-time matches. Bookmakers list England as a slight favorite to reach the final.

England vs Argentina Live Stream, Kickoff Time and TV Guide

Fans searching for the England vs Argentina live stream will have several viewing options worldwide. In the United States, the England vs Argentina live match will air on FOX Sports, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo and streaming on Peacock and Fubo. In the United Kingdom, the England vs Argentina match today will be shown free on BBC One and streamed through BBC iPlayer.

Canada will show the match on TSN and RDS, while Mexico will carry coverage through Televisa, TV Azteca, and ViX. Fans in Sub-Saharan Africa can watch on SuperSport, while North Africa will receive coverage from beIN Sports. The match kicks off at 3:00 PM EDT, 8:00 PM BST, and 9:00 PM CEST.

Tickets through FIFA’s official channels have sold out. Resale tickets remain available on secondary marketplaces, with prices reported above $1,900 due to high demand. England vs Argentina live today promises another memorable chapter in one of the World Cup’s greatest rivalries.