How to Watch Portugal vs Croatia Live Today: World Cup Preview, Lineup, Team News, Stats

Portugal vs Croatia live today brings one of the biggest matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as two European giants meet in the Round of 32 at Toronto Stadium. The knockout clash could also mark the final World Cup appearance for two football legends, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić.

Portugal reached the knockout stage after finishing second in Group K, while Croatia recovered from an opening defeat to qualify with two important victories. The Portugal vs Croatia match today is a win-or-go-home contest, with the losing team ending its World Cup campaign.

Portugal vs Croatia Lineup and Team News Before Knockout Clash

Portugal enters the match after an unbeaten group stage that included a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan and draws against DR Congo and Colombia. Despite topping many pre-tournament predictions, manager Roberto Martínez has faced criticism after Portugal finished second in Group K.

Portugal’s biggest positive remains captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who became Portugal’s all-time leading FIFA World Cup scorer during the win over Uzbekistan. Midfielder João Félix backed the squad and said the final tactical decisions belong to the manager.

The Portugal vs Croatia lineup is expected to include João Neves alongside Vitinha in midfield to improve ball movement. Bruno Fernandes remains Portugal’s main creative player, while Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, and Diogo Costa are expected to start.

Croatia recovered from a 4-2 defeat against England by defeating Panama and Ghana to reach the knockout stage. Veteran captain Luka Modrić became the oldest player to record a World Cup assist during the group stage and continues to lead the midfield with Mateo Kovačić.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalić is expected to bring Joško Gvardiol back into the starting lineup after resting the defender against Ghana. Up front, Ante Budimir is expected to lead the attack.

Expected Portugal lineup: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha; Bruno Fernandes; Pedro Neto, João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Expected Croatia lineup: Dominik Livaković; Josip Stanišić, Marin Pongračić, Joško Gvardiol, Joško Šutalo; Luka Sučić, Mateo Kovačić, Luka Modrić; Ivan Perišić, Martin Baturina, Ante Budimir.

Portugal vs Croatia Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Portugal vs Croatia stats favor Portugal heading into the Round of 32. Portugal has won seven of the last ten meetings between the two nations, giving the Seleção the stronger recent head-to-head record.

The Portugal vs Croatia head-to-head history also shows Portugal has regularly found success against Croatia despite the quality of Zlatko Dalić’s squad.

Bookmakers list Portugal as the favorite to qualify, with odds of 4/5 to win in normal time. Even so, Croatia has earned a reputation for surviving knockout matches through extra time and penalty shootouts, making the Portugal vs Croatia prediction difficult despite Portugal’s stronger record.

How to Watch Portugal vs Croatia Live Today

Fans looking for the Portugal vs Croatia live stream have several viewing options worldwide. The Portugal vs Croatia match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Toronto Stadium (BMO Field).

In the United States, the match will be shown on FOX, and viewers can also stream it on the FOX Sports App. Spanish-language coverage will be available on Peacock.

Supporters in the United Kingdom can watch live free on BBC iPlayer.

Portugal vs Croatia live today will determine which European heavyweight advances to the Round of 16 and which legendary captain sees his final FIFA World Cup journey come to an emotional end.