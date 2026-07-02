Portugal vs Croatia Injury Update Today: Cristiano Ronaldo Awaits High-Stakes Twist Before Kickoff

Portugal and Croatia head into their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match with no injury concerns, allowing both teams to field their strongest squads for one of the tournament’s biggest knockout games. The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET at BMO Field in Toronto, with the winner advancing to the Round of 16. Portugal manager Roberto Martínez and Croatia boss Zlatko Dalić have all 26 players available, with no suspensions or fitness problems affecting team selection.

That means both coaches can focus only on tactics and form. With experienced stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić ready to play, the Portugal vs Croatia match promises to be decided on the pitch rather than by the absence of players.

Portugal vs Croatia Team News Gives Roberto Martínez Full Squad

Portugal vs Croatia team news is positive for Roberto Martínez, as his side came through the group stage without any fresh injuries. Reports indicate that Portugal’s only expected change is in midfield, where João Neves is set to replace Rúben Neves in the starting lineup.

The young Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is expected to partner Vitinha in central midfield as Portugal looks to match Croatia’s experienced midfield.

The rest of the lineup is expected to remain unchanged. Renato Veiga should continue alongside Rúben Dias in central defense, while João Cancelo and Nuno Mendes are set to start as full-backs. Diogo Costa is expected to keep his place in goal.

In attack, Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit and will lead the front line once again. Bruno Fernandes is expected to play behind him, with Pedro Neto and João Félix available on the wings after overcoming minor knocks from the group stage.

Having every player available gives Martínez several tactical options without worrying about injuries or player fitness.

Croatia Team News Sees Joško Gvardiol Return to Starting XI

Croatia team news is also positive ahead of the Portugal vs Croatia showdown. Zlatko Dalić has no injuries or suspensions in his squad following victories over Panama and Ghana.

The return of Joško Gvardiol provides Croatia with a major lift after the defender was rested during the team’s last group-stage match. His return strengthens the defense and allows Dalić to make other tactical adjustments.

Ivan Perišić is expected to move into a more advanced role on the left wing, while Martin Baturina is likely to start in attacking midfield ahead of Nikola Vlašić. Petar Sučić is expected to keep his place on the right wing after his impressive display against Ghana.

Veteran midfielders Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić are both fully fit and ready to control the game in the middle of the park. The defensive unit should include Josip Stanišić, Josip Šutalo, Marin Pongračić, and Gvardiol in front of goalkeeper Dominik Livaković. Ante Budimir remains Croatia’s expected starting striker.

Portugal vs Croatia Match Preview as Fully Fit Squads Raise Stakes

The Portugal vs Croatia match becomes even more intriguing because neither team has injury problems. Both managers have complete freedom to select their strongest lineups for this World Cup knockout tie.

According to Opta’s The Analyst, Portugal entered the match as the favorites with a 56.2 percent chance of winning in normal time. Croatia, however, has built a reputation for producing strong performances in knockout football under Zlatko Dalić.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić both available and fit, the match features two of football’s most accomplished players as they continue what could be the final World Cup campaigns of their careers.

The winner will advance to the Round of 16, with both teams arriving in Toronto at full strength. With no injuries, suspensions, or fitness concerns affecting either side, the Portugal vs Croatia clash will be decided by performance, tactics, and execution on one of the biggest stages in world football.