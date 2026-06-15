How to Watch Sweden vs Tunisia Live Today: World Cup Preview, Team News, Stats

Sweden vs Tunisia live today opens Group F at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams under pressure to make a strong start. The match takes place at Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 15 at 02:00 UTC, which is June 14 at 10:00 PM ET. The stakes increased after the other Group F match ended in a 2-2 draw between the Netherlands and Japan.

That result leaves both Sweden and Tunisia with a chance to take early control of the group standings. Sweden enters the tournament looking to continue its strong record in World Cup opening matches, while Tunisia hopes to take a major step toward reaching the knockout stage for the first time in its history. Fans searching for Sweden vs Tunisia live today will be watching a game that could shape the entire group.

Sweden vs Tunisia Team News and Match Preview

Sweden arrives for its 13th World Cup appearance after coming through the UEFA Nations League playoffs. Manager Graham Potter leads a squad packed with attacking talent, including Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres and Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak.

The Swedish attack remains one of the team’s biggest strengths. However, defensive concerns remain after recent warm-up matches. Sweden most recently drew 2-2 with Greece and has struggled to keep clean sheets heading into the tournament. Even so, Sweden has lost only two of its last 12 World Cup opening matches.

Tunisia enters its seventh World Cup after completing an unbeaten qualifying campaign in Africa. Head coach Sabri Lamouchi has built a disciplined side that relies heavily on organization and defensive structure. Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri remains a key figure in the team’s plans.

Tunisia will look to recover from a difficult 5-0 friendly defeat against Belgium before the tournament. The Carthage Eagles are also trying to end a long-standing World Cup record: they have never progressed beyond the group stage.

Sweden vs Tunisia Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Sweden vs Tunisia stats show that the two teams are meeting in a World Cup match for the first time. They have never faced each other in a competitive tournament before.

Their previous four meetings all came in international friendlies. Sweden has won twice, Tunisia has won once, and one match ended in a draw. The most recent meeting ended in a 1-0 Tunisia victory, ending Sweden’s run of back-to-back wins.

The Sweden vs Tunisia head-to-head record suggests a close contest, but bookmakers slightly favor Sweden. Current odds have Sweden at -105 to -110 to win. Tunisia enters as the underdog at between +320 and +340, while the draw sits between +230 and +245.

The goals market points toward a tight game. The line is set at 2.5 goals, with the under strongly favored. Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak are also among the leading anytime goalscorer picks heading into the match.

Sweden vs Tunisia Live Stream, TV Channel, and Ticket Information

Fans looking for the Sweden vs Tunisia live stream have several viewing options worldwide. In the United States, the match will air on FOX Sports (FS1) in English and Telemundo in Spanish, with streaming available through Peacock, Fubo, and YouTube TV. Canadian viewers can watch on CTV and TSN.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be available free of charge on ITV1 and ITVX. France and several other European markets will carry coverage through beIN SPORTS, while Swedish broadcasters will provide local coverage.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, viewers can watch SuperSport on DStv. In the Middle East and North Africa, coverage will be available through beIN SPORTS Connect. Australian viewers can watch live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand, while fans in India can follow the action through Zee5 and local sports channels.

Tickets for the Sweden vs Tunisia match remain available through verified resale platforms. According to SeatPick, entry-level tickets start at around $310, while premium and hospitality seats near midfield can cost more than $1,100 depending on location.