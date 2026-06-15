Tunisia World Cup 2026: Squad, Schedule, Tournament History

The African country of Tunisia is playing in the 2026 World Cup in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Sweden, and Japan. While they are going up against some tough opponents, there is hope this Tunisia World Cup squad can finish in the top three and potentially advance to the knockout round.

Compared to other African teams, this Tunisia roster features players competing on some of the top domestic club teams in the world, and while they don’t have a stellar history at the World Cup, they have the chance to shock some of their opponents and their respective fanbases.

Here’s a primer on Tunisia at the 2026 World Cup.

Tunisia World Cup Squad Club Teams

Organized by position, here are all of Tunisia’s players in this World Cup, along with the club teams being represented by all 26 on the squad.

Goalkeepers: Sabri ​Ben Hessen (Etoile Sahel), Abdelmouhib Chamakh (Club Africain), Aymen Dahman (CS Sfaxien)

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Nice), ​Adem Arous (Kasimpasa), ⁠Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida (Esperance), Dylan Bronn (Servette Geneva), Raed Chikhaoui (US Monastir), Moutaz Neffati (Norrkoping), Omar Rekik (NK Maribor), Montassar Talbi (Lorient), Yan Valery (Young Boys Berne)

Midfielders: Mortadha Ben Ouanes (Kasimpasa), Anis Ben Slimane (Norwich City), Ismael Gharbi (FC ⁠Augsburg), ​Rani Khedira (Union Berlin), Mohamed Hadj Mahmoud (Lugano), Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley), Ellyes ​Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Forwards: Elias Achouri (FC Copenhagen), Khalil Ayari (Paris St Germain), Firas Chaouat (Club Africain), Rayan Elloumi (Vancouver Whitecaps), Hazem Mastouri (Dynamo Makhachkala), ​Elias Saad (Hannover 96), Sebastian Tounekti (Celtic)

Of the 26 players on the Tunisia World Cup squad, four players compete in Germany, three in their home country, three in England and Switzerland, and two in France and Turkey, respectively.

There are only two teams (Club Africain and Kasımpaşa) that are being represented more than once on this Tunisia squad.

Tunisia Schedule

Here is the Tunisia schedule at the 2026 World Cup against all of their opponents in Group F:

June 14: Tunisia vs. Sweden — Monterrey Stadium (10 p.m. ET)

June 21: Tunisia vs. Japan — Monterrey Stadium (12 a.m. ET)

June 25: Tunisia vs. Netherlands — Kansas City Stadium (7 p.m. ET)

The Tunisia schedule is difficult. The team is not favored to win Group F, and is a slight underdog to advance to the knockout round. They will likely need at least one win against either Sweden, Japan, or the Netherlands, but that could be tough, as each of those sides has hopes of its own of advancing past the group stage.

History In The Tournament

Tunisia has been in the World Cup a total of seven times in 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, and 2022. They have failed to advance past the group stage on each of those occasions.

They grabbed their first World Cup win in 1978, but it wasn’t until 2018 that they were victorious once again. Tunisia also won one game in the 2022 tournament, but has yet to win more than one matchup in a single World Cup in each of its seven appearances.

Outside of the 1978 World Cup, which only featured 16 teams, Tunisia has yet to finish in the top-20 in the tournament.

Though they don’t have the strongest history and are in a very difficult group, as seen in the past, a team like Tunisia has the chance to shock the world and go on a run. It will be tough, but less likely things have happened in the tournament.

Their World Cup campaign begins against Sweden on Sunday, June 14.