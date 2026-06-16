Iraq vs Norway Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Iraq faced Norway on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in a crucial Group I opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Iraq vs Norway clash marked a historic occasion for both nations, with Iraq returning to the FIFA World Cup after a 40-year absence and Norway making its first appearance at the tournament in 28 years.

With difficult group-stage matches against France and Senegal still ahead, the result of this Iraq vs Norway encounter carried major significance in the race for a place in the knockout rounds.

Iraq vs Norway Match Preview and Team News

The buildup to Iraq vs Norway focused on the contrasting styles of the two sides. Iraq arrived at the tournament after a demanding qualification campaign and a successful inter-confederation playoff run. Under Graham Arnold, the Lions of Mesopotamia gained recognition for their solid defensive organization and resilience. They recently showcased their quality by earning a draw against European champions Spain in a warm-up match.

Norway entered the competition with considerable momentum under Ståle Solbakken. The Scandinavian side dominated qualifying and relied heavily on the attacking partnership of Erling Haaland and captain Martin Ødegaard.

Key Players and Match Outlook

Iraq looked to experienced striker Aymen Hussein, who entered the tournament with 33 international goals. His physical presence and finishing ability were expected to be central to Iraq’s counter-attacking approach.

Norway, meanwhile, depended on Haaland, who finished as Europe’s leading World Cup qualifying scorer with 16 goals. With Ødegaard’s creativity, Norway entered the game as the favorite according to most predictions. Although Norway’s attacking power was evident, Iraq’s solid defense indicated that the Iraq vs Norway opening match might be more competitive than many anticipated.