Canada’s Ismael Kone Releases Statement After Horrific Injury at World Cup

Canada‘s star midfielder Ismael Kone issued a statement after suffering a horrific injury against Qatar last night. The injury will rule Kone out of the remainder of the World Cup.

Kone entered the tournament with a lot of buzz after an impressive season with Sassuolo in Serie A. The Canadian suffered his injury during the 57th minute after a challenge from Qatar’s Assim Madibo.

Madibo was shown a red card and sent off. However, he looked noticeably shaken up and emotional after realizing Kone had broken his leg. After the match, Canada head coach Jesse Marsch revealed that Madibo had apologized in the locker room.

For Kone, this is an unfortunate setback in his development. This World Cup was believed to be another opportunity for the Canadian to showcase his talent on the world stage.

Prior to the tournament, he had been linked with moves within Serie A and even the Premier League. According to Canada Soccer, Kone underwent successful surgery that will officially rule him out for the remainder of the World Cup.

Ismael Kone Issues Statement After Horrific Injury Against Qatar

Ismael Kone shared an update after suffering a broken leg during Canada’s historic 6-0 win over Qatar.

“Allah has never failed me. Throughout my life, not even once. So why doubt him now? Especially know that. He knows and sees everything before it even happened. Ha had a plan and a vision for all of us. This battle is to test my faith in him and to my character,” Kone wrote in an Instagram post. “Honestly, I’m ready for it because, Allah will never give you a challenge that you can’t overcome and being tested is the best gift from God.”

Kone thanked supporters for reaching out to extend their well wishes during this difficult time.

“Your love and support has been felt, honestly thank you so much. You can’t imagine how grateful I am to everyone who reached out and that has me in their prayers. I thank God for that because not everyone is this fortunate.”

He added:

“To [my] Canadian brothers, as I turned myself into assistant coach to support you from the sideline. I wanted you to know that I love you guys from the bottom of my heart and our brotherhood is everything to me,” Kone said. “What you guys did yesterday will stay with me forever. I’ll be back very soon and we’ll keep making more memories together.”

Sassuolo Extends Well Wishes to Kone

Kone received well wish from many people within the soccer community after suffering his injury. Many of his current and former teammates wished him a speedy recovery and offered him support.

Sassuolo posted a photo along with a heartfelt message on its Instagram account.

“Get well soon, Ismael! We are close to you and together we will overcome this difficult moment.”

Serie A also extended its well wishes in a collaborative post with Sassuolo.

“We’re gonna wait to see you again like this! Get well soon @hollywood.ik. Looking forward to seeing you back on the field [translated]