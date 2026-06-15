Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Ivory Coast and Ecuador went into the halftime break locked at 0-0 in their opening Group E match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Philadelphia Stadium. Despite the lack of goals, the first 45 minutes delivered plenty of action as both sides created chances in a fast-paced and physical contest.

With the German national football team having already recorded a 7-1 victory over the Curaçao national football team earlier in the group, both teams knew the importance of securing a positive result.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Results Today: First Half HighlightsThe

Ecuador national football team came closest to breaking the deadlock during the opening half. Midfielder Moisés Caicedo struck the crossbar with a powerful effort, while Alan Minda also saw an attempt come back off the woodwork.

Ivory Coast national football team remained dangerous on the counterattack. Seko Fofana fired narrowly wide from distance, while Bazoumana Touré missed one of the best opportunities of the half after finding space in the penalty area.

The game became increasingly physical as both teams battled for midfield control. Ivory Coast picked up three yellow cards before the break, with Fofana booked in the 27th minute, followed by Franck Kessié in the 37th minute and Guéla Doué two minutes later.

Ecuador held a slight edge in possession, controlling 55 percent of the ball compared to the Ivory Coast’s 45 percent. However, neither side managed to convert their chances.

With the score level at halftime and the aggregate group standings already taking shape, the second half promised to be crucial for both nations in their quest to advance from Group E.