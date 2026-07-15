Jude Bellingham’s Parents & Brother Jobe: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jude Bellingham is one of England’s biggest soccer stars, but his success has been a family affair thanks to the unwavering support of his parents, Denise and Mark Bellingham, and his younger brother, Jobe. Ahead of England’s 2026 World Cup semifinal match against Argentina, here’s what you need to know.

1. Jude Bellingham’s Brother Jobe Is Following His Own Soccer Journey

Jobe Bellingham is three years younger than Jude, having been born on September 23, 2005, in Stourbridge, England.

Like his older brother, Jobe came through Birmingham City’s academy before making his own name with Sunderland. His standout performances helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League in 2025, and he was named the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season.

That same year, Jobe joined Borussia Dortmund, the same German club where Jude became a global star before transferring to Real Madrid.

Despite the obvious comparisons, Jobe has insisted he isn’t trying to copy his brother.

“I was perhaps being biased against Dortmund for a very long time, because I have anxieties and fears and you want to be your own man, but I don’t think I should let those stop me from making the right decision,” Jobe said.

“So for me, it was about choosing the right path, not necessarily a different one. I don’t think my path has been the same as Jude’s at all.”

2. Mark and Denise Bellingham Raised Two Soccer Stars

Mark and Denise raised both sons in Stourbridge, near Birmingham, where they encouraged them to pursue soccer from a young age.

Jude has repeatedly credited his parents not only for supporting his career but also for teaching him important life lessons.

“Before being great parents they’re great people,” Jude told The Guardian in 2020.

“I’ve grown up around them and seen the way they interact with other people, seen the way they treat people. When you have people like that, you don’t have to be told how to behave, you pick that up from them.”

He continued, “Both are working-class and filled me with the things you need to get along. You can take those lessons in your personal life and social life, but also into football: not giving up, working hard and if you want something, putting in the graft to go and get it.”

3. Mark Bellingham Scored More Than 700 Goals Himself

Long before his sons became household names, Mark built an impressive soccer career of his own.

Although he never played professionally, he scored more than 700 goals while starring for non-league clubs, including Leamington, Stourbridge, Cheltenham Town and Newport County. At the same time, he balanced his playing career with a full-time job as a sergeant for West Midlands Police.

Former coach Jason Cadden praised Mark’s work ethic while speaking to BirminghamLive.

“Evening games, the full-time whistle would blow and you’d see Mark sprint off the pitch,” Cadden said. “He’d jump in the shower, get in his car and start his police shift at 10pm. To juggle his job, his family life and yet still do what he did on the pitch — it’s full credit to him as a person, really.”

After retiring from policing, Mark became Jude and Jobe’s agent, helping to guide both of their careers.

4. Jude Bellingham Says His Mom Denise Keeps Him Grounded

When Jude moved to Germany after signing with Borussia Dortmund, Denise relocated with him while Mark stayed in England to support Jobe.

Jude later revealed how important his mother’s presence was during that transition.

“Without my mum, sometimes I’d get too low with the lows or too high with the highs and I stay pretty humble because I’ve got her around,” Jude said during his Real Madrid unveiling.

“It’s also great to have her there because she’s a great laugh as well. We get on so well and we’re always doing stuff together.”

Former England youth coach Kevin Betsy also praised Denise’s role.

“Like most mothers, Denise is very caring,” Betsy told The Evening Standard. “She understood the rollercoaster of emotions that come with being a child in an academy.”

5. Jude Bellingham Calls His Dad His First Soccer Hero

Before Jude dreamed of starring in the World Cup, he spent weekends watching his father play non-league soccer.

Those memories helped shape the player he became.

“We talk about footballing heroes, and my dad was like my first,” Jude told The Football Association.

“When you go and watch him play every week in non-league, you know it’s not the Premier League or anything, but seeing the way that he played and the atmosphere, it made me fall in love with football so he was probably my first hero.”

Jude has also credited watching Mark with helping develop his own style of play.

“I used to watch him play all the time; it’s where I started to get that love for football,” he told The Guardian. “That non-league style of toughness and being gritty when you need to be is reflected in my game, and I do think that comes from watching my dad play.”