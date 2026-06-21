Who Is Kevin Pina? Cape Verde’s Unlikely Hero Makes World Cup History

Kevin Pina entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a little-known midfielder who plays his club football in Russia. He emerged as am unlikely national Cape Verde hero after scoring easily the most important goal in his country’s soccer history.

The goal not only elevated Pina’s profile worldwide but also marked a milestone for a Cape Verde team that continues to defy expectations on the sport’s biggest stage.

Pina, a defensive midfielder who plays for FC Krasnodar in Russia’s Premier League, curled a right-footed free kick through Uruguay’s defensive wall from long range in the 21st minute Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, sending the ball into the left corner of the net, as reported by VAVEL. It gave Cape Verde a 1-0 lead — and etched his name permanently into the record books as the first Cape Verdean ever to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup.

It was also just the second direct free kick scored at the entire 2026 World Cup, after Canada’s Nathan Saliba converted one against Qatar, according to Opta Analyst.

Uruguay came back with two goals of its own to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Kevin Pina’s Historic Free Kick for Cape Verde vs. Uruguay

The sequence that produced the moment was relatively straightforward. Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur fouled Telmo Arcanjo just outside the penalty area, collected a yellow card for the challenge, and left Pina standing over the ball roughly 25 to 30 yards from goal.

Cape Verde supporters inside Hard Rock Stadium erupted immediately. Pina sprinted to the team’s supporters’ section, players piled on behind him, and a country of roughly 530,000 people celebrated what no Cape Verdean had ever done on a World Cup pitch, according to theScore.

The result made Uruguay’s considerable pedigree look momentarily irrelevant. The South American nation has won the World Cup twice, including the first World Cup tournament in 1930, and arrived with coach Marcelo Bielsa and striker Darwin Núñez, though Núñez was dropped from the starting lineup for Sunday’s Group H clash, according to ESPN.

Who Is Kevin Pina? Cape Verde Midfielder’s Background and Career

Pina’s full name is Kevin Lenini Gonçalves Pereira de Pina. He was born Jan. 27, 1997, in Praia, Cape Verde, and stands six feet tall. He came up through Tchadense in Cape Verde before making his professional debut with UD Oliveirense in Portugal’s second division in January 2018, working his way through loans and moves before landing at Chaves in the Primeira Liga.

In September 2022, he signed with FC Krasnodar, where he accumulated roughly 118 appearances and eight goals across all competitions. He was part of the squad that delivered the club its first-ever Russian Premier League championship in the 2024-25 season, and his contract runs through June 2027.

Internationally, Pina made his debut for Cape Verde on March 25, 2022, in a friendly win over Liechtenstein. He has logged more than 30 caps, including goals in the Africa Cup of Nations and a standout performance in a 2-1 win over Ghana.

Sunday’s free kick was the capstone of a tournament run that had already seemed improbable. Cape Verde opened the 2026 World Cup with a goalless draw against European champion Spain, a result built largely on the heroics of 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha. The Blue Sharks briefly led Uruguay in the second group-stage contest, Daily Sports reported.

One goal, one free kick, one midfielder from a West African island nation with a population smaller than most major American cities. For Cape Verde, it was all it took to rewrite history.