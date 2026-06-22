Kylian Mbappé Admits Players Are ‘Very Reactionary’ on World Cup Issue

The debate surrounding hydration breaks at the 2026 World Cup continues to grow, and now France star Kylian Mbappé has entered the conversation with a surprisingly candid assessment.

Ahead of France’s second group-stage match against Iraq on June 22, Mbappé addressed the controversial mid-half stoppages that have become a talking point throughout the tournament. Rather than taking a firm stance for or against the breaks, the French captain argued that players themselves may not be the most reliable voices on the issue.

Speaking during a press conference, Mbappé explained that opinions often change depending on the circumstances of a match, Sport Bible reports.

“You shouldn’t ask players for their opinion because our opinion changes a lot,” Mbappé said via Madrid Xtra. “If my team is dominating, it ruins the rhythm. If it’s hot, I’m happy. Everyone complains when there are new rules. We’ll have to see how it goes in the long run.”

The comments quickly attracted attention because of their honesty. While many players and coaches have taken firm positions on the issue, Mbappé acknowledged that competitive situations often shape how athletes view rule changes in real time.

World Cup Hydration Breaks Continue to Divide

Mbappé is far from the first high-profile figure to weigh in on the tournament’s newest talking point.

Following the Netherlands’ opening match against Japan, Virgil van Dijk questioned the breaks while also acknowledging that extreme weather conditions can justify them.

“I think hydration breaks are really interesting,” Van Dijk said. “If it is really hot, it would be good to put them in, but I think you have to look at every game separately.”

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp also voiced frustration with the implementation of the breaks, particularly when broadcasters use the stoppages to run advertisements.

Meanwhile, several South American coaches have expressed concerns about how the pauses affect the flow of matches.

After Uruguay’s 2-2 draw with Cape Verde, Marcelo Bielsa argued that the breaks disrupt what makes soccer unique.

“In my view, it adds nothing and takes away a lot,” Bielsa said.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni shared a similar perspective, saying the stoppages effectively divide matches into four separate periods and reduce meaningful halftime discussion with players.

Mbappe Turns Attention Toward Iraq Clash

While the hydration-break discussion continues, Mbappé’s focus remains on helping France secure another World Cup victory.

The Real Madrid star entered the tournament already carrying historic momentum. In France’s opening match, Mbappé passed Pelé on the World Cup scoring list and moved closer to the tournament’s all-time goal-scoring record. He also established a new national team scoring record for France.

Play

Those accomplishments have only increased the challenge facing opposing defenses.

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold was asked how his team plans to contain Mbappé ahead of Monday’s Group I showdown and responded with a joke that highlighted the difficulty of the task, per ESPN.

“I asked if we could play three goalkeepers,” Arnold said with a laugh. “But they said no.”

Whether the conversation centers on hydration breaks or his growing list of records, Mbappé continues to sit at the center of the World Cup spotlight. His latest comments offered a different perspective on one of the tournament’s biggest debates, one that acknowledged how quickly opinions can change once the match begins.