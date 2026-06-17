Kylian Mbappe Makes History as Don Julio Hosts World Cup Showcase

Tequila Don Julio 1942 has spent years becoming part of sports’ biggest celebrations. From championship locker rooms to title-winning parties, the brand has built a reputation around memorable moments. As an Official Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Don Julio brought that same energy to MetLife Stadium, where guests witnessed a historic performance from France captain Kylian Mbappe.

The hospitality experience featured a redesigned private suite overlooking the pitch. Guests enjoyed signature Don Julio cocktails, curated food offerings, and premium views of one of the tournament’s most anticipated matches. The event attracted a notable crowd, including actor Issa Rae, New York Giants player Tyrone Tracy Jr., and newly crowned NBA champion Kevin McCullar Jr.

By the end of the evening, however, much of the conversation centered on what happened on the field.

Don Julio Provides Premium World Cup Experience

The atmosphere inside the suite reflected the occasion. Guests arrived to a full hospitality experience complete with attentive service, food stations, cocktails, and gifts throughout the event. With sweeping views of the stadium, the suite offered an ideal setting to watch two talented nations open their World Cup campaigns.

The first half, however, did not immediately deliver the fireworks many expected.

France entered the tournament carrying significant expectations thanks to a star-studded attack featuring Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Michael Olise, and Mbappe. Yet Senegal frustrated the tournament favorites for much of the opening 45 minutes, CBS reports.

France struggled to move the ball effectively and created very little danger. Senegal generated several promising opportunities and nearly punished the French side for its sluggish start. Nicolas Jackson struck the post, while Ismaila Sarr missed a late chance before halftime that could have changed the trajectory of the match.

For long stretches, Mbappe found himself isolated from the action. The French captain recorded just 14 touches during the scoreless first half and rarely looked like the player capable of deciding a match on his own.

That changed quickly after the break.

Mbappe Turns Slow Start Into Historic Night

France emerged with a different level of urgency in the second half. A tactical adjustment moved Michael Olise into a more central role, helping unlock the attack and creating space for Mbappe to operate.

The breakthrough arrived in the 66th minute.

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Olise threaded a pass into the penalty area, and Mbappe timed his run perfectly before sliding a finish beyond goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The goal carried additional significance because it came days after Mbappe promised television host James Corden he would celebrate his next World Cup goal by pretending to play the flute.

He kept that promise.

Mbappe ran toward the corner flag and delivered the flute celebration after scoring, drawing smiles from fans who remembered the pre-tournament exchange.

France continued to build momentum from there. Bradley Barcola doubled the lead in the 82nd minute shortly after entering the match. Senegal briefly created drama when Ibrahim Mbaye scored deep into stoppage time, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Any hopes of a comeback vanished just over a minute later.

Mbappe collected possession roughly 30 yards from goal and unleashed a spectacular strike that soared into the corner of the net. The finish sealed a 3-1 victory and secured a historic milestone for the French star.

The two-goal performance moved Mbappe to 58 international goals, making him France’s all-time leading scorer. It also pushed him closer to Miroslav Klose’s World Cup scoring record while strengthening France’s position among the tournament favorites.

After the match, France manager Didier Deschamps joked about his captain’s uneven performance.

“If he wants to miss the first half again and score two goals in the second half in another match, that’s OK with me,” Deschamps said.

The comment captured the evening perfectly.

For 45 minutes, France looked vulnerable and disconnected. For the next 45, they looked capable of winning the entire tournament. Mbappe embodied that transformation. What began as a frustrating night ended with a record, a memorable celebration, and another reminder of why he remains one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Meanwhile, guests inside Don Julio’s World Cup showcase enjoyed a front-row seat to history.