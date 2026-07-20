Lamine Yamal’s First Act After World Cup Win Completes Lionel Messi Story

The first person Lamine Yamal sought out after becoming a world champion was the man he had just dethroned.

Spain’s players scattered across the field moments after Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner secured a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium. Some sprinted toward teammates. Others turned toward family in the stands.

Yamal walked in another direction.

Across the field, Lionel Messi remained crouched on the grass, absorbing the end of Argentina’s title defense and, perhaps, his final World Cup appearance.

Yamal waited for Messi to rise.

He extended his hand.

Then he embraced him.

The exchange lasted only a few seconds. Yet it carried nearly two decades of history.

Long before one became football’s greatest player of his generation and the other emerged as the face of its next, they had already shared a moment that neither could possibly remember.

Sunday’s embrace was not merely sportsmanship.

It was the ending to one of football’s most remarkable stories.

From a Charity Calendar to the World Cup Final

The connection between Messi and Yamal began in December 2007.

Barcelona’s foundation and the Spanish newspaper Diario Sport organized a charity calendar benefiting UNICEF and other Catalan charities, pairing first-team players with local families selected through a raffle.

Messi’s assignment was a five-month-old boy from nearby Mataró.

Photographer Joan Monfort watched as a shy 20-year-old Messi carefully bathed the infant in a small plastic tub before wrapping him in a towel.

“It was impossible to imagine,” Monfort later told The Athletic. “You could not have known who either of them would become.”

For more than 16 years, the photographs remained tucked away.

Then, during Euro 2024, Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, shared one of the images on social media with a caption that suddenly felt prophetic:

“The beginning of two legends.”

Within hours, football had rediscovered one of its most extraordinary coincidences.

Within two years, destiny had completed the story.

The Student Meets the Master

Yamal entered Sunday’s final wearing Barcelona’s No. 10 shirt, the number Messi transformed into one of football’s most iconic symbols.

He left the pitch as a World Cup champion.

The 19-year-old was one of Spain’s most influential players throughout the afternoon, relentlessly attacking Argentina’s back line and helping Spain dictate possession. After more than 100 minutes of pressure, Nico Williams headed a loose ball into the path of Torres, whose finish delivered Spain its second World Cup title.

Messi, meanwhile, found little space against Spain’s relentless defensive structure. Argentina failed to register a shot on target as the defending champions surrendered their crown.

One career was approaching its final chapter.

Another had just announced itself on football’s grandest stage.

Yet Yamal’s first instinct was not celebration.

It was gratitude.

A Passing of Generations

NBC Sports described the postgame embrace as football’s “passing of the baton.”

SportsCenter posted the image with a simple caption: “Passing of the torch.”

FOX Sports chose different words.

“Greatness comes full circle.”

Each captured part of what unfolded.

Football rarely provides endings with this much symmetry. Even more rarely does it produce a sequel that surpasses the original image.

The baby once cradled by Messi had grown into the player who denied him another World Cup. The child photographed in a plastic bathtub had become Barcelona’s next No. 10 and Spain’s newest world champion.

But before lifting the trophy that had eluded Messi one final time, Yamal crossed the field to honor the player whose career inspired his own.

Nearly 19 years after Messi unknowingly held football’s future in his arms, football’s future embraced him back.

It was not simply the passing of a torch.

It was football completing a circle that had been waiting almost two decades to close.