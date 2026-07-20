Lionel Messi Gets More Bad News After World Cup Final Heartbreak

Lionel Messi’s painful Sunday did not end with Argentina surrendering its World Cup title to Spain.

After Argentina suffered a 1-0 extra-time defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Messi also finished second to Kylian Mbappé in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot.

Mbappé ended the World Cup with 10 goals, two more than Messi, after the France captain scored twice in the third-place playoff against England on Saturday. Messi entered Sunday’s final with eight goals but could not close the gap against a Spain team that produced one of the greatest defensive runs in tournament history.

Spain held Messi and Argentina without a shot on target before Ferran Torres scored the winner in the 106th minute, ending Argentina’s hopes of becoming the first nation to repeat as champion since Brazil in 1962.

For Messi, it meant losing the trophy and the Golden Boot on the same emotional night.

Spain Denies Messi One More Historic Moment

Messi had carried Argentina back to the final with eight goals and several decisive performances throughout the knockout stage.

The 39-year-old entered the championship match with an opportunity to add another honor to a career that already included the 2022 World Cup title, eight Ballon d’Or awards and virtually every major individual prize in the sport.

Spain never allowed him to seize it.

Its midfield controlled possession while its defenders closed the spaces Messi typically exploits between the lines. Argentina spent long stretches without the ball and managed only two shots, neither of which tested Spain’s goalkeeper.

Emiliano Martínez repeatedly kept Argentina alive at the opposite end, making a succession of saves as Spain generated 20 attempts. But the pressure finally told in extra time when a foiled Nico Williams attempt led to a Torres follow-up finish that delivered Spain its second World Cup championship.

The clean sheet completed a remarkable tournament for Spain, which conceded only one goal and recorded seven shutouts during its title run.

That record-breaking defense also ensured Messi’s scoring total remained at eight.

Kylian Mbappé Claims Another Golden Boot

Mbappé’s brace against England proved decisive in the individual scoring race.

The Real Madrid forward moved to 10 goals, creating a gap Messi could not overcome in the final. Mbappé consequently secured his second consecutive Golden Boot after also leading all scorers with eight goals at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The achievement added another chapter to the intertwined World Cup legacies of Messi and Mbappé.

Four years earlier, Messi defeated Mbappé’s France in an unforgettable final despite the French star scoring a hat trick. Messi lifted the trophy, while Mbappé left with the Golden Boot.

Neither won the championship in 2026. France finished third, while Argentina fell one victory short of retaining its crown. But Mbappé again departed as the tournament’s leading scorer.

Emotional Messi Leaves Future Uncertain After World Cup Heartbreak

The disappointment was visible after the final whistle.

Messi stood in tears as Spain’s players celebrated around him, an emotional scene that quickly circulated across social media. FOX Sports later shared a video of the Argentina captain with the message, “Thank you, Messi, no matter what’s next.”

Messi has not confirmed that the final marked the end of his international career, but his age has inevitably raised questions about whether he will appear at another World Cup.

Whatever comes next, his latest tournament still represented an extraordinary individual run.

Yet the final night brought only heartbreak: Argentina lost its championship, Messi was denied his first World Cup Golden Boot, and Mbappé claimed the scoring honor by two goals.