Lionel Messi Makes Feelings Clear on Playing in 2030 World Cup

Lionel Messi continues to dominate the FIFA World Cup 2026, but questions about his future have started to follow him wherever he goes.

Argentina’s captain has already delivered a remarkable start to the tournament, scoring all five of his nation’s goals through two matches. After recording a hat trick in a 3-0 victory over Algeria, Messi followed it up with two more goals in a 2-0 win over Austria.

The historic brace pushed Messi’s career World Cup total to 18 goals, the most by any men’s player in tournament history. With Argentina already securing a place in the Round of 32, attention has shifted beyond this summer and toward an even bigger question: Could Messi still be playing when the 2030 World Cup arrives?

The Argentine superstar addressed that topic while speaking with reporters during the tournament, NDTV reports.

“Yes, yes… I will continue for some time, as long as I can contribute, feel good physically, and help my teammates… I will keep playing,” Messi said, according to ANI.

However, Messi made it clear that he is not looking years into the future.

When asked directly about participating in the 2030 World Cup, he downplayed any long-term plans.

“I don’t know. The truth is, I’m not thinking about that right now. It seems a bit far off… but, as I said, I’m living one day at a time and focused on the present,” he said.

Messi Focused on Argentina’s Current WC Run

For now, Messi appears fully invested in helping Argentina defend its World Cup title.

The reigning champions opened Group J play with a convincing win over Algeria before defeating Austria to secure qualification for the knockout stage with one match remaining.

Messi, who turns 39 on June 24, scored both goals against Austria at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Despite reaching another historic milestone, the veteran forward emphasized the team result afterward.

“Beyond anything I’m so happy for the win,” Messi said. “It was huge, tough and difficult. It would allow us to be relaxed to what’s ahead.”

He also highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament.

“All matches in this World Cup are very even, very intense. I’m enjoying this moment and craving to enjoy with my teammates,” Messi added.

His five goals have already placed him among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot. France star Kylian Mbappé and Norway striker Erling Haaland each entered the early stages of group play with four goals, keeping the race tight as the tournament continues.

Emotional Week for Messi and His Family

Messi’s record-setting performances have come during what appears to be an emotional stretch off the field.

Following Argentina’s opening victory over Algeria, cameras caught the veteran visibly emotional, PEOPLE reports. When asked about the moment afterward, Messi revealed that football was not the reason behind his reaction.

“Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult days,” Messi explained.

“But I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it.”

Additional context emerged shortly afterward when Messi’s family released a statement regarding his father, Jorge Messi.

According to the statement, the 68-year-old is receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

“He is currently under medical observation, recovering and progressing favorably within his current condition,” the family said.

As Argentina prepares for the knockout rounds, Messi remains focused on the present rather than questions about 2030. His latest comments suggest that as long as he feels healthy and capable of helping his teammates, he intends to keep playing. Whether that journey eventually reaches another World Cup remains a question for another day.