10 Historic Lionel Messi Stats Ahead of Argentina’s World Cup Final vs. Spain

Lionel Messi has already played enough important matches to fill several careers.

Sunday’s meeting with Spain offers Messi another opportunity to add to his list of accolades.

Argentina will attempt to defend its World Cup title at 3 p.m. Eastern at New York New Jersey Stadium, where Messi can become a world champion for the second time.

The 39-year-old enters the final with eight goals and four assists during the 2026 tournament, including two late assists in Argentina’s semifinal comeback against England.

Another trophy would give Argentina the first back-to-back World Cup championships since Brazil won in 1958 and 1962.

These 10 stats/numbers show what Messi has already accomplished before one more chance to extend the list.

Messi Has Rewritten World Cup Record Book

Messi’s longevity has allowed him to accumulate records, and his 2026 run has pushed several of his World Cup totals even further beyond the previous standards.

1. A record 33 World Cup appearances

Messi has played more World Cup matches than anyone in the tournament’s history. Sunday will increase his record to 34 appearances across six editions, beginning with his teenage debut in 2006.

UEFA’s updated record book lists him first with 33 entering the final.

2. A record 23 World Cup victories

Argentina’s semifinal victory over England gave Messi his 23rd win on the World Cup stage. He had already surpassed the previous individual record of 17 during this tournament.

3. Twenty-one World Cup goals

Messi enters the final with 21 career World Cup goals. Kylian Mbappé moved ahead of him with 22 by scoring twice in France’s third-place match Saturday, leaving Messi one goal from tying the record and two from reclaiming it outright.

4. A record 12 World Cup assists

Messi supplied both Argentina goals in the 2-1 semifinal victory over England, increasing his career World Cup total to 12 assists.

5. Goals in nine consecutive World Cup matches

Messi scored in a record nine consecutive World Cup appearances before Switzerland held him without a goal in the quarterfinals. The streak began against Australia during Argentina’s 2022 championship run and continued through the 2026 round of 16 against Egypt.

6. Goals in every traditional stage

Messi remains the only player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final during a single World Cup, accomplishing the feat in 2022. He added a goal in the newly introduced round of 32 during Argentina’s 2026 run.

FIFA details the World Cup records he owns and continues to chase.

Messi’s Career Numbers Extend Beyond World Cup

The World Cup offers only one part of Messi’s statistical legacy. His records for Argentina and Barcelona place his international achievements alongside two decades of sustained greatness at the club level.

7. A record 206 Argentina appearances

Messi has earned 206 senior caps, the most for Argentina and the most by any South American men’s player. He made his senior international debut in 2005 and has represented Argentina for 22 consecutive calendar years.

8. A record 125 Argentina goals

Messi is also Argentina’s leading scorer with 125 international goals. His eight goals during the current World Cup have widened his national record while placing him within reach of another Golden Boot.

9. Eight Ballon d’Or awards

No player has won the Ballon d’Or more often. Messi’s record eight awards span from his first victory in 2009 through his most recent in 2023, showcasing a level of individual dominance that has continued across different stages of his career.

10. A record 474 La Liga goals

Messi remains La Liga’s all-time leading scorer with 474 goals. He also owns the league records for goals in one season with 50, career hat tricks with 36 and top-scorer awards with eight.

Those numbers came during a Barcelona tenure in which he scored 120 Champions League goals for one club, another competition record. UEFA maintains the full list of Messi’s club and individual marks.

Messi has spent two decades making enormous numbers feel routine.

Sunday offers something less common, even for him, with a chance at World Cup glory.