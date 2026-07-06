Mexico vs England Player Ratings Today: Bellingham Delivers as Mexico Fall Short in World Cup Thriller

England booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca. Despite playing with 10 men for more than 35 minutes, England held on after Jude Bellingham’s stunning first-half brace gave them an early advantage. Harry Kane also scored from the penalty spot, while Mexico fought back through Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez but could not force extra time.

The Mexico vs England player ratings today reflect Bellingham’s outstanding display, with the midfielder earning the highest score after producing one of the tournament’s best performances. The recent Mexico vs England player ratings update emphasizes notable efforts from Jordan Pickford, Harry Kane, and various Mexico players who maintained the competition until the final whistle.

Mexico vs. England Player Ratings Today: Bellingham Leads England Into the Quarterfinals

The Mexico vs England player ratings today place Jude Bellingham comfortably at the top after a remarkable display. The midfielder earned a 9.5 rating after scoring twice in just 98 seconds and making a vital defensive clearance late in the match to help England protect their lead.

Jordan Pickford followed with an 8.5 rating after producing several outstanding saves, including two crucial stops to deny Raúl Jiménez. Harry Kane received an 8.0 rating after assisting Bellingham’s second goal before converting his penalty.

Anthony Gordon also earned an 8.0 rating after winning the penalty and causing problems with his pace throughout the game. Substitute Dan Burn impressed with a 7.5 rating thanks to several key headers and blocks during England’s late defensive effort.

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and substitute John Stones each received ratings of 7.0. Marc Guéhi, Elliot Anderson, and Nico O’Reilly all earned 6.5 ratings, while Ezri Konsa finished with 6.0 after recovering from an early mistake. Jarell Quansah received the lowest rating of 4.0 after his second-half red card left England to finish the match with 10 players.

Mexico Pushes England Until Final Whistle

The Mexico vs England player ratings also recognize several strong performances from Mexico despite the defeat. Julián Quiñones led his team with a 7.8 rating after scoring an excellent first-half volley and remaining a threat throughout the match.

Raúl Jiménez and Roberto Alvarado both received a score of 7.5. Jiménez successfully converted his penalty and kept challenging Jordan Pickford, while Alvarado generated multiple threatening attacking chances.

Substitute Edson Álvarez received a 7.0 rating after helping Mexico gain more control in midfield during the second half. Johan Vásquez, Érik Lira, Jesús Gallardo, and substitute Brian Gutiérrez each earned ratings of 6.5.

Luis Romo received a 6.0 rating before being substituted. César Montes and goalkeeper Raúl Rangel both finished on 5.5 after struggling during England’s quick two-goal burst. Santiago Giménez also earned 5.5 after missing a late chance, while Gilberto Mora received a 5.0 rating.

Mexico vs England Player Ratings Update After Full-Time

The latest Mexico vs England player ratings update reflects England’s determination in difficult circumstances. Bellingham delivered the performance of the match with two early goals and a crucial defensive contribution, while Pickford’s saves proved equally important as Mexico pressed for an equalizer.

Mexico responded well after falling behind and created several chances, but England’s defense held firm despite playing with 10 men after Quansah’s dismissal.

The final Mexico vs England player ratings today underline Bellingham’s Player of the Match display as England secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory to move into the World Cup quarterfinals.