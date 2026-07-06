Mexico vs England Match Results Today: Jude Bellingham Stars as England Survive 3-2 World Cup Thriller

The Mexico vs England match results today delivered one of the most dramatic matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as England edged Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling Round of 16 clash at the Estadio Azteca.

Jude Bellingham scored twice in the first half before Harry Kane added a second-half penalty as England overcame a red card and relentless Mexican pressure to reach the quarterfinals. Mexico fought back with goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, but could not find a late equalizer. The Mexico vs England Match Results send England into the last eight, where they will face Norway.

Mexico vs England: Bellingham Fires England into Early Control

The Mexico vs England encounter exploded into life from the opening whistle. Declan Rice received a yellow card in the first minute for a tactical foul before Luis Chávez fired over the crossbar for Mexico. El Tri continued to threaten through set pieces and sustained pressure, but England gradually settled into the contest.

A mandatory hydration break interrupted play in the 30th minute following humid conditions caused by a lengthy pre-match thunderstorm delay. England made the breakthrough six minutes later when Jude Bellingham powered home a diving header to make it 1-0.

Just 98 seconds later, Bellingham struck again after intercepting a loose ball and firing a low finish beyond Raúl Rangel. Mexico responded in the 42nd minute as Julián Quiñones volleyed home from a set piece to reduce the deficit before Jordan Pickford produced a superb save to deny Raúl Jiménez in first-half stoppage time.

Mexico vs England Match Results: Red Card, Penalties, and Late Drama

England’s task became much harder early in the second half when Jarell Quansah was shown a straight red card in the 54th minute following a VAR review. Manager Thomas Tuchel immediately reshuffled his defense by introducing John Stones.

Despite having only 10 players, England regained their two-goal lead in the 60th minute. Anthony Gordon was fouled by goalkeeper Raúl Rangel inside the penalty area, and Harry Kane confidently converted the resulting spot kick to make it 3-1.

Mexico refused to surrender and pulled another goal back in the 69th minute after VAR awarded a penalty for Harry Kane’s foul on Brian Gutiérrez. Raúl Jiménez calmly converted from the spot to cut the deficit to one goal.

Mexico vs England Match Results Today: England Holds On to Reach Quarterfinals

The closing stages were filled with tension as Mexico pushed forward in search of an equalizer. Another hydration break slowed the tempo before England introduced fresh defensive reinforcements to protect their lead.

Eleven minutes of stoppage time were added, giving Mexico several late opportunities. Goalkeeper Raúl Rangel even joined the attack for a corner in the 90+4th minute, but substitute Dan Burn produced a crucial headed clearance. César Montes received a late yellow card before the referee blew for full-time.

The Mexico vs England Match Results Today confirm England’s place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals after surviving an intense Mexican comeback. England will now face Norway in the last eight after one of the tournament’s most entertaining knockout matches.

Key Match Moments

1′ Yellow Card – England: Declan Rice is booked for a tactical foul.

5′ Goal Kick – England: Luis Chávez fires over the crossbar.

12′ Corner – Mexico: Harry Maguire’s deflection gives Mexico a corner.

18′ Throw-In – Mexico: Mexico build pressure from the right flank.

24′ Offside – Mexico: Santiago Giménez is flagged offside.

30′ Hydration Break: Play pauses because of the humid conditions.

34′ Throw-In – England: Kyle Walker launches a long throw into the penalty area.

36′ Goal – England 1-0 Mexico: Jude Bellingham scores with a diving header.

38′ Goal – England 2-0 Mexico: Bellingham nets his second after winning possession.

42′ Goal – Mexico 1-2 England: Julián Quiñones volleys home from a set piece.

45+2′ Corner – Mexico: Bellingham clears César Montes’ header off the line.

45+4′ Save – England: Jordan Pickford denies Raúl Jiménez.

46′ Goal Kick – Mexico: Nico O’Reilly strikes the post early in the second half.

49′ Throw-In – Mexico: Jesús Gallardo keeps the pressure on.

54′ Red Card – England: Jarell Quansah is sent off after a VAR review.

55′ Substitution – England: John Stones replaces Bukayo Saka.

59′ Corner – England: England win a corner that leads to a penalty.

60′ Goal – England 3-1 Mexico: Harry Kane converts from the penalty spot.

63′ Substitution – Mexico: Brian Gutiérrez replaces Erik Lira.

68′ Offside – England: Harry Kane is flagged offside.

69′ Goal – Mexico 2-3 England: Raúl Jiménez scores from the penalty spot.

73′ Hydration Break: The referee calls the second cooling break.

76′ Double Substitution – England: Dan Burn and another defensive reinforcement come on to protect the lead.

82′ Throw-In – Mexico: Jorge Sánchez quickly restarts play as Mexico pile on the pressure.

88′ Goal Kick – England: César Huerta fires wide.

90′ Stoppage Time: Eleven minutes are added.

90+4′ Corner – Mexico: Dan Burn heads clear with Raúl Rangel in the England penalty area.

90+8′ Yellow Card – Mexico: César Montes is booked for a tactical foul.

90+11′ Full-Time: England secure a dramatic 3-2 victory to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals.