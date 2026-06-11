Mexico vs South Africa Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Mexico vs South Africa opened the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Thursday, June 11, as co-hosts Mexico welcomed South Africa to the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The Mexico vs South Africa clash carried added significance because it came exactly 16 years after the two nations met in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw. This time, Mexico entered with home support behind them and hopes of starting their World Cup campaign with a victory.

With Group A points at stake and a global audience watching, the Mexico vs South Africa encounter marked the official beginning of the tournament.

Mexico vs South Africa Match Context and History

The opening fixture brought together two nations with a unique World Cup connection. Their memorable meeting in Johannesburg in 2010 remains one of the most recognized opening matches in tournament history.

Historically, the teams had met four times before this contest. Mexico held a slight advantage with two victories, while South Africa recorded one win and one draw. Notably, South Africa remained unbeaten in the last two meetings between the nations.

The match took place at the legendary Estadio Azteca, one of football’s most iconic stadiums. The opening ceremony was scheduled before kickoff, adding to the occasion as fans gathered to celebrate the start of the World Cup.

Team Form and Key PlayersThe

Mexico national football team entered the tournament in strong form under manager Javier Aguirre. Mexico arrived unbeaten in their previous eight matches and completed preparations with an impressive 5-1 victory over Serbia.

The hosts were expected to rely on their experienced core while looking to capitalize on the energy of the home crowd.

Meanwhile, the South Africa national football team returned to the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Managed by Hugo Broos, South Africa entered as underdogs but remained capable of causing problems on the counterattack.

Winger Oswin Appollis was considered one of South Africa’s main attacking threats. With both teams eager to begin Group A positively, the Mexico vs South Africa matchup promised an intriguing start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mexico vs South Africa: First Half Update

Mexico national football team took an early 1-0 lead over South Africa national football team in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Estadio Azteca.

The hosts looked dangerous from the opening minutes and nearly found the breakthrough in the sixth minute. Raúl Jiménez met a cross from Israel Reyes, but South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams reacted brilliantly to make a low save and keep the score level.

Mexico’s pressure eventually paid off three minutes later. In the ninth minute, Williams attempted to play out from the back, but the pass created problems for his teammate. Mexico quickly intercepted possession, allowing Julián Quiñones to capitalize. The forward stayed composed and finished through the goalkeeper’s legs to give the hosts a deserved 1-0 advantage.

The opening stages have been dominated by Mexico’s aggressive pressing and quick ball movement. Under the guidance of Javier Aguirre, the hosts have controlled possession and repeatedly forced South Africa into mistakes during build-up play.

South Africa, managed by Hugo Broos, have largely defended in a compact 5-3-2 formation. However, the visitors have struggled to play through Mexico’s press and have spent much of the opening period inside their own half.

With Mexico leading 1-0, the co-hosts have made an ideal start to their World Cup campaign while South Africa search for a way back into the match.